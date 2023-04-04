Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Center District plans to destroy a literary arts installation created in 1998, featuring quotes from famous Wisconsin writers like Laura Ingalls Wilder, Zona Gale, Aldo Leopold, Edna Ferber, John Muir, Lorine Niedecker and more contemporary names like Antler and Martha Bergland.

The installation was created after a request for proposals by the Milwaukee Arts Board to create unique art works for the building.

“The installation had tremendous public support,” says sculptor Jill Sebastian, who served as the artist who designed an installed the work. “Mayor John Norquist was a big supporter.”

The project took three years to create, recalls Karl Gartung, former artistic director for nonprofit book store and arts center Woodland Pattern, and involved at least a year of work by a committee of seven people to find and choose work by Wisconsin writers to feature.

The installation includes texts by 48 different writers going back 400 years, including lyrics from an Ojibe Tribe song.

“It is a live, on-the-wall anthology that is not duplicated anywhere in the country, as far as we know, where writing is treated as being just as important as any other art form,” Gartung says.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Because the work was permanently installed, it cannot be removed in any way that will preserve it. The work will be destroyed in the process of removing it. Sources work to destroy the installation will begin tomorrow.

“It seems like an act of cultural vandalism,” Gartung says.

Alderman Bob Bauman, who serves on the Wisconsin Center District Board, and in whose district the convention center is located, says the decision to remove the installation was never cleared with the board.

“There has been no discussion,” Bauman says. “It has never been reported to the board or debated or voted on.”

The 17-menber board of directors includes 17 public officials, most of them elected officials, including three Milwaukee Common Council members (Bauman, Milele Coggs and council president José G. Pérez), two legislators from Milwaukee (Sen LaTonya Johnson and Rep. Kalan Haywood), the city and county comptrollers (Aycha Sawa and Scott Manske) Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride. The private board members include Greg Marcus, whose father Steve Marcus created the Sculpture Milwaukee exhibition and whose company, the Marcus Corp., runs St. Kate The Arts Hotel.

Laura Solomon and Jenny Gropp, who serve as the current co-executive directors of Woodland Pattern, told Urban Milwaukee that they were informed in January that the works would be taken down and the contract for the creation of the 1998 installation included no protection against deaccessioning or taking down the work. A lawyer for Woodland Pattern reviewed the contract and verified that this was the case. Solomon and Gropp then met with Wisconsin Center officials who agreed to provide a $20,000 grant to Woodland Pattern to create a hardcover book with photos and text to memorialize the installation project. “We are grateful that they offered us funds for the book,” Solomon said.

Sources told Urban Milwaukee that the decision to remove the works was made by Marty Brooks, CEO for the Wisconsin Center and that the development team involved in the center’s expansion project did not know what the reasons for this were.

“Marty Brooks believes he has considerable authority as the chief executive officer,” Bauman says. “He was very perturbed when there was pushback from the board on the contract with the Pabst to manage the Miller High Life Theater.” Board members insisted on a vote, he recalls, and approved the decision whereby the Pabst books all concerts for the theater.

Urban Milwaukee contacted both Brooks and the Wisconsin Centers’s media representative Sarah Maio and has not heard back from them. Urban Milwaukee also reached out to many public officials from the board seeking comment. This story will be updated as we hear more.

Update 4:00 p.m. April 4: Wisconsin center media presentative Sarah Maio called Urban Milwaukee and confirmed that the board of directors was not consulted about the decision to take down the installation and said that the board’s approval of the 2020 resolution to approve expansion “authorized the CEO to manage and mitigate every decision and challenge” of the expansion. When asked who had the idea to take down the installation Maio said she couldn’t say, but said “all decisions were made by the CEO and the project management team.” When asked if the Wisconsin Center made any attempt to get public feedback or response to the decision to take down a 25-year-old public art installation, Maio said no. Finally she said the removal if the installation will begin on April 10, but prep work will begin on Wednesday, April 5.

Photos