Yesterday Urban Milwaukee reported that the Wisconsin Center District will be destroying a permanent installation of literary artwork in the convention center that was installed in 1998 with texts from 48 different Wisconsin writers going back hundreds of years.

The public art work was created under the leadership of the Milwaukee Arts Board, with support from then-Mayor John Norquist and included texts from such famous Wisconsin writers as Laura Ingalls Wilder, John Muir, Zona Gale, Aldo Leopold, Edna Ferber, Glenway Westcott, Lorine Niedecker and Carl Sandburg (from the years when the poet lived in Milwaukee).

“It is a live, on-the-wall anthology that is not duplicated anywhere in the country, as far as we know, where writing is treated as being just as important as any other art form,” said Karl Gartung, who served as artistic director of the nonprofit book store and arts center Woodland Pattern, which was involved in the year-long process of finding and selecting the texts.

Because the work was permanently installed, it cannot be removed in any way that will preserve it. The work will be destroyed in the process of removing it.

“It seems like an act of cultural vandalism,” Gartung says.

The decision to remove the works was made by Marty Brooks, CEO for the Wisconsin Center and was never reviewed by the Wisconsin Center’s board of directors, said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman, a member of the board. “It has never been reported to the board or debated or voted on,” he said.

Brooks was asked for comment by Urban Milwaukee yesterday morning, and his vice-president of marketing and communications, Sarah Maio, said he was too busy to respond. Maio confirmed that the board hadn’t been consulted but noted that the board’s approval of the 2020 resolution to approve expansion “authorized the CEO to manage and mitigate every decision and challenge” of the expansion.

Brooks, meanwhile, sent an email yesterday afternoon to board members saying that some art in the south building was being decommissioned in order to keep a “keen focus on maintaining visual cohesion between the north and south buildings.” Urban Milwaukee had reached out to many public officials from the board seeking comment.

Brooks letter also noted that artists were informed that their work was was being decommissioned and “Some artists chose to collect their works, others not.”

Except that the literary art work was created in such a way that it cannot be preserved or collected.

In response to Brooks email yesterday Bauman emailed Brooks and some fellow board members to say this: “I would strongly urge you to delay this demolition and destruction and present the issue to the board for review and approval. I cannot see any harm in doing so. I would like to see this exhibit for myself before deciding. I suspect other board members would concur.”

But Brooks was unmoved. Bauman says Brooks “definitely didn’t offer to have a meeting about it.”

