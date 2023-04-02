Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Apr 2nd, 2023 07:00 am

Murphy’s Law: Geenen Challenges Walker-Appointed Judge

1. Murphy’s Law: Geenen Challenges Walker-Appointed Judge

Bill Brash’s campaign email promises he will be a conservative, links him with Dan Kelly.

Mar 28th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Garbage Truck Crashes Into Streetcar

2. Garbage Truck Crashes Into Streetcar

The Hop hops its tracks in collision that sent one person to hospital. How did the crash happen?

Mar 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Lisa’s Pizza is For Sale

3. Lisa’s Pizza is For Sale

Eastside, family-owned restaurant seeks new owners after more than 60 years in business.

Mar 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Milwaukee Apartment Building Closed For Health Emergency

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Milwaukee Apartment Building Closed For Health Emergency

Community Within The Corridor has high levels of dangerous chemical, many residents forced to leave.

Mar 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Race For Municipal Judge Gets Little Attention

5. Race For Municipal Judge Gets Little Attention

Attorney Molly Gena and Senator Lena Taylor vying for open seat on city court.

Mar 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

East Side’s Mr. Senors Has Closed

6. East Side’s Mr. Senors Has Closed

The walk-up Mexican restaurant called it quits in October.

Mar 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Legal Sports Betting Begins in Milwaukee

7. Legal Sports Betting Begins in Milwaukee

Mayor Cavalier Johnson puts $20 down for first bet.

Mar 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

American Estates Antique Store Closing

8. American Estates Antique Store Closing

Bay View shop closing after 50 years in business. Final sale set for April 1.

Mar 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Why Al’s Run Was Canceled

9. Murphy’s Law: Why Al’s Run Was Canceled

It doesn’t raise much money. So why is Children’s Wisconsin hospital seeking some way to continue it?

Mar 29th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: Plunging Value of 100 East Building Will Impact City Taxes

10. Plats and Parcels: Plunging Value of 100 East Building Will Impact City Taxes

$30 million will be wiped from tax rolls. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Mar 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Fitzgerald Statement on Indictment of Former President Trump

1. Fitzgerald Statement on Indictment of Former President Trump

 

Mar 30th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

2. Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Parker will lead planning, construction, process for destination arts museum, and other BCA projects

Mar 29th, 2023 by Bronzeville Center for the Arts

City of Milwaukee Health Department Issues Emergency Health Order for Closure and Evacuation of Residential Building Following Identified Chemical Health Hazard

3. City of Milwaukee Health Department Issues Emergency Health Order for Closure and Evacuation of Residential Building Following Identified Chemical Health Hazard

 

Mar 25th, 2023 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

4. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

 

Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen

Ana Berrios-Schroeder Announces First Round of Judicial Endorsements

5. Ana Berrios-Schroeder Announces First Round of Judicial Endorsements

 

Dec 29th, 2022 by Ana Berrios-Schroeder

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Names Mo Zell Interim Dean of the New College of the Arts and Architecture

6. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Names Mo Zell Interim Dean of the New College of the Arts and Architecture

 

Mar 27th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Wisconsin Man Charged with Firebombing Building

7. Wisconsin Man Charged with Firebombing Building

Defendant Arrested in Boston Today

Mar 28th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Bill Brash Receives the Endorsement of the Milwaukee Professional Firefighters

8. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Bill Brash Receives the Endorsement of the Milwaukee Professional Firefighters

 

Mar 22nd, 2023 by Bill Brash

MATC Wins Men’s Basketball National Championship

9. MATC Wins Men’s Basketball National Championship

 

Mar 26th, 2023 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

AARP Wisconsin appoints Whitefish Bay woman as its next state president

10. AARP Wisconsin appoints Whitefish Bay woman as its next state president

 

Mar 27th, 2023 by AARP Wisconsin

