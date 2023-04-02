The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Murphy’s Law: Geenen Challenges Walker-Appointed Judge
Bill Brash’s campaign email promises he will be a conservative, links him with Dan Kelly.
Mar 28th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
2. Garbage Truck Crashes Into Streetcar
The Hop hops its tracks in collision that sent one person to hospital. How did the crash happen?
Mar 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Lisa’s Pizza is For Sale
Eastside, family-owned restaurant seeks new owners after more than 60 years in business.
Mar 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Milwaukee Apartment Building Closed For Health Emergency
Community Within The Corridor has high levels of dangerous chemical, many residents forced to leave.
Mar 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Race For Municipal Judge Gets Little Attention
Attorney Molly Gena and Senator Lena Taylor vying for open seat on city court.
Mar 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. East Side’s Mr. Senors Has Closed
The walk-up Mexican restaurant called it quits in October.
Mar 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Legal Sports Betting Begins in Milwaukee
Mayor Cavalier Johnson puts $20 down for first bet.
Mar 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. American Estates Antique Store Closing
Bay View shop closing after 50 years in business. Final sale set for April 1.
Mar 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Murphy’s Law: Why Al’s Run Was Canceled
It doesn’t raise much money. So why is Children’s Wisconsin hospital seeking some way to continue it?
Mar 29th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
10. Plats and Parcels: Plunging Value of 100 East Building Will Impact City Taxes
$30 million will be wiped from tax rolls. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Mar 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Fitzgerald Statement on Indictment of Former President Trump
Mar 30th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
2. Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Parker will lead planning, construction, process for destination arts museum, and other BCA projects
Mar 29th, 2023 by Bronzeville Center for the Arts
4. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1
Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen
7. Wisconsin Man Charged with Firebombing Building
Defendant Arrested in Boston Today
Mar 28th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice
9. MATC Wins Men’s Basketball National Championship
Mar 26th, 2023 by Milwaukee Area Technical College
10. AARP Wisconsin appoints Whitefish Bay woman as its next state president
Mar 27th, 2023 by AARP Wisconsin
