The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 19th, 2023 07:00 am

Dining: El Cabrito Is The Real Thing

1. Dining: El Cabrito Is The Real Thing

Authentic Mexican food with a mostly Spanish-speaking clientele and easy going atmosphere.

Mar 12th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Ruby’s Bagels Moving To Oklahoma Ave.

2. Ruby’s Bagels Moving To Oklahoma Ave.

Owner buying vacant building on 11th and Oklahoma in the ‘Crisol Corridor.’

Mar 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene and Sophie Bolich

First Chick-fil-A Restaurant in City Neighborhood Planned

3. First Chick-fil-A Restaurant in City Neighborhood Planned

Fast-food franchise boasts 2,700 locations; this one will be at 27th and Morgan.

Mar 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Marcus Scraps Downtown Tower and Movie Theaters

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Marcus Scraps Downtown Tower and Movie Theaters

Riverfront site now for sale, as Marcus Corp. seeks new plans for its headquarters.

Mar 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Southwest Adds Flights at Mitchell Airport

5. Transportation: Southwest Adds Flights at Mitchell Airport

Additional flights to nine destinations are scheduled in 2023.

Mar 14th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Design For Vel R. Phillips Plaza Revealed

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Design For Vel R. Phillips Plaza Revealed

Redevelopment Authority endorses $16.5 million financing plan.

Mar 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Local Firm Wants To Buy Northridge From Chinese Owners

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Local Firm Wants To Buy Northridge From Chinese Owners

But is it just a stall tactic? City thinks so.

Mar 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Losing One Of Its Movable Bridges

8. Milwaukee Losing One Of Its Movable Bridges

16th Street Bridge will be rebuilt as stationary structure.

Mar 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Rite-Hite Completes Move to City

9. Plats and Parcels: Rite-Hite Completes Move to City

Moving from Brown Deer to Walker’s Point. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Mar 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Strongly Supports Northwestern Mutual Deal

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Strongly Supports Northwestern Mutual Deal

City would provide $30 million subsidy for $500 million tower redevelopment.

Mar 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

1. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

 

Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen

License suspended for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

2. License suspended for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

 

Mar 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Director of Office of Equity to Step Down

3. Director of Office of Equity to Step Down

Dir. Jeff Roman submitted his notice of resignation effective Friday, April 7

Mar 16th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

Sara Geenen Campaign Announces More Than 50 Endorsements From Judges & Elected Officials

4. Sara Geenen Campaign Announces More Than 50 Endorsements From Judges & Elected Officials

 

Mar 13th, 2023 by Sara Geenen

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Ana Berrios-Schroeder Announces First Round of Judicial Endorsements

6. Ana Berrios-Schroeder Announces First Round of Judicial Endorsements

 

Dec 29th, 2022 by Ana Berrios-Schroeder

Rite-Hite completes 9.5-acre headquarters project in Milwaukee’s 5th Ward

7. Rite-Hite completes 9.5-acre headquarters project in Milwaukee’s 5th Ward

Employees move into North building this week; Campus will house 300+

Mar 10th, 2023 by Rite-Hite

Chief Judge Bill Brash Shows Early Momentum, Earning the Endorsement of the Milwaukee Police Association

8. Chief Judge Bill Brash Shows Early Momentum, Earning the Endorsement of the Milwaukee Police Association

 

Feb 27th, 2023 by Bill Brash

DNR Encourages Property Owners To Make Spongy Moth Treatment Plans Early

9. DNR Encourages Property Owners To Make Spongy Moth Treatment Plans Early

Pest Outbreak Likely To Continue And Spread

Mar 13th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

City of Milwaukee Announces Public Artist in Residence Personnel Selections

10. City of Milwaukee Announces Public Artist in Residence Personnel Selections

New Public Artist in Residence Will Develop Solutions to Help Address Reckless Driving in Milwaukee

Mar 15th, 2023 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

