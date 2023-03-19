The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Dining: El Cabrito Is The Real Thing
Authentic Mexican food with a mostly Spanish-speaking clientele and easy going atmosphere.
Mar 12th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
2. Ruby’s Bagels Moving To Oklahoma Ave.
Owner buying vacant building on 11th and Oklahoma in the ‘Crisol Corridor.’
Mar 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene and Sophie Bolich
3. First Chick-fil-A Restaurant in City Neighborhood Planned
Fast-food franchise boasts 2,700 locations; this one will be at 27th and Morgan.
Mar 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Marcus Scraps Downtown Tower and Movie Theaters
Riverfront site now for sale, as Marcus Corp. seeks new plans for its headquarters.
Mar 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Transportation: Southwest Adds Flights at Mitchell Airport
Additional flights to nine destinations are scheduled in 2023.
Mar 14th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Design For Vel R. Phillips Plaza Revealed
Redevelopment Authority endorses $16.5 million financing plan.
Mar 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Local Firm Wants To Buy Northridge From Chinese Owners
But is it just a stall tactic? City thinks so.
Mar 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Milwaukee Losing One Of Its Movable Bridges
16th Street Bridge will be rebuilt as stationary structure.
Mar 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Plats and Parcels: Rite-Hite Completes Move to City
Moving from Brown Deer to Walker’s Point. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Mar 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Strongly Supports Northwestern Mutual Deal
City would provide $30 million subsidy for $500 million tower redevelopment.
Mar 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1
Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen
3. Director of Office of Equity to Step Down
Dir. Jeff Roman submitted his notice of resignation effective Friday, April 7
Mar 16th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley
5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
7. Rite-Hite completes 9.5-acre headquarters project in Milwaukee’s 5th Ward
Employees move into North building this week; Campus will house 300+
Mar 10th, 2023 by Rite-Hite
9. DNR Encourages Property Owners To Make Spongy Moth Treatment Plans Early
Pest Outbreak Likely To Continue And Spread
Mar 13th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
10. City of Milwaukee Announces Public Artist in Residence Personnel Selections
New Public Artist in Residence Will Develop Solutions to Help Address Reckless Driving in Milwaukee
Mar 15th, 2023 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
