Riverfront site now for sale, as Marcus Corp. seeks new plans for its headquarters.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A proposal to develop a 20-story, mixed-use tower and eight-screen movie theater complex in downtown Milwaukee is dead.

Marcus Corp. is selling the 1.23-acre riverfront development site at 1301-1357 N. Edison St. It hired The Barry Company to market the property.

“This is one of the most appealing development properties available in Milwaukee, with an outstanding location and extensive Milwaukee River frontage. We are confident that there will be very strong interest in this site,” said Barry Company president James T. Barry III in a press release.

The asking price is $7 million. The property sits between E. Knapp St. and E. Cherry St., just west of N. Water St.

Marcus envisioned using the property as part of a larger, 2.25-acre development site. The Edison Place development was to include two additional properties.

The City of Milwaukee would have vacated the one-block segment of N. Edison St., conveying the underlying land to the firm. Milwaukee County already sold a 23,268-square-foot lot between N. Edison St. and N. Water St. to Marcus, with the company configuring it as a public green space for the time being.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In 2015, Marcus purchased the riverfront site, long used as a parking lot, for $3.1 million. In 2018, it paid the county $50,000 for the smaller lot, 1301 N. Water St.

A future developer would likely be able to assemble the street and former county lot into the same larger development site. Barry’s listing sheet only references the larger parking lot.

The listing was announced just a week after it was revealed that Marcus would need to move its headquarters from the 100 East office building. The office tower is to be redeveloped into an apartment building following a foreclosure suit. The publicly-traded company is one of the last remaining tenants.

Marcus was expected to be an anchor tenant in the planned, 20-story tower, but was virtually certain to be unable to construct a new building in time to vacate its current home. More likely the company will now have to move to leased space in an existing office building.

The Edison Place plan called for a Marcus Theatres eight-screen cinema, restaurants, health club, five stories of office space, apartments or condominiums, a six-level parking structure and riverwalk extension. But in the years since the plan was developed, the movie theater business significantly declined during the pandemic and has yet to recover as streaming entertainment has grown.

Maryland-based InPlace Design was the architect behind the 780,000-square-foot Edison Place proposal, first revealed in 2016. Marcus also had a 2008 plan for the site, but that proposal was dropped in 2014. Hammes Company considered developing its office complex at the site before ultimately developing its headquarters across N. Water St.

In addition to theaters, Marcus Corp. owns a number of hotels through its Marcus Hotels & Resorts brand. It also owns the Marcus Restaurant Group. At the close of trading Tuesday the company had a market capitalization of $487 million.

Marcus was to lease the parking lot for use as a temporary bar in 2021, but that plan was ultimately dropped. In 2022, The Tap Yard opened across the river at Schlitz Park.

The site became a redevelopment target approximately two decades ago following the removal of the Park East Freeway, which separated it from the rest of Downtown.

The property is listed with brokers David Barry and Kurt Van Dyke.

Photos and Renderings