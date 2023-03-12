Moving from Brown Deer to Walker's Point. Plus: A recap of the week's real estate news.

Warehouse equipment company Rite-Hite is officially a Milwaukee company.

This week, the company completed the move to its new headquarters in the Reed Street Yards business park at the north end of Walker’s Point.

The development, revealed in 2019, replaced the company’s suburban Brown Deer headquarters and allowed for the consolidation of other area offices. It’s now home to 300 employees.

Rite-Hite reports 230 employees moved into the four-story, 159,308-square-foot office building that overlooks the downtown skyline, Harley-Davidson Museum and South Menomonee Canal. Referred to as the North Building or HQ North, it sports a signature curved-glass facade.

The research and development-focused HQ South building opened last July on the south side of W. Freshwater Way and now houses 70 employees. It’s a two-story, 108,552-square-foot building, with an attached 450-stall parking structure to the west.

“With the completion of the North building, all remaining corporate employees who were working remotely since the pandemic have a place to return,” said Sara Everts, director of corporate marketing and communications, in a statement.

Rite-Hite manufactures loading dock equipment, industrial doors, safety barriers, industrial fans and other products for warehouse operators. According to a 2017 report, the company had 220 employees in Brown Deer. The company currently reports having more than 2,500 employees worldwide.

“It has been an intense but fulfilling undertaking for all of us and we are so grateful for the expertise and strong partnership we have with our architect and general contractor,” said Everts. “The entire Rite–Hite organization has followed the project’s progression and we are thrilled to be working at this beautiful campus and to be part of the vibrant neighborhood and city.”

Eppstein Uhen Architects led the complex’s design. CD Smith led the general contracting. The project was originally expected to be completed in early 2022.

The office building includes an 8,500-square-foot customer experience center to showcase company products. The south building includes a “live dock” area that is paired with a technical training center.

“The Technical Training Center, Customer Experience Center and live dock are like no other facilities in our industry,” said Everts. “We are very excited to bring them to life and we know our customers and employees are going to get a lot of value from their time here.”

The south building’s roof is covered with 900 solar panels, expected to generate about 500,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually. The building also includes fabric ductwork and an under-floor air dispersion system from Rite-Hite’s Iowa-based DuctSox subsidiary. The company’s service arm, Arbon Equipment Corporation, also has its regional office in the building.

An affiliate of Rite-Hite purchased the 9.4-acre site from General Capital Group for $12 million.

A skywalk spans W. Freshwater Way and provides a climate-controlled connection between the buildings. A pre-existing riverwalk segment, part of the Hank Aaron State Trail, lines the northern edge of the site.

Reed Street Yards, the formerly water-focused business park only attracted a single office tenant prior to Rite-Hite’s announcement. Zurn, then a subsidiary of Rexnord, relocated from Pennsylvania to a three-story office building in the business park. The Yards apartment building was completed in 2020 on the district’s eastern edge along S. 2nd St. A substantial amount of other development, including the Global Water Center, has taken place just outside the borders of the business park.

Rite-Hite didn’t mention the Reed Street Yards name in its press release announcing the project’s completion. It instead described the site as part of the 5th Ward. The historically-accurate reference gained popularity two decades ago as a means to market condominiums in Walker’s Point. Reed Street Yards is a reference to the former name for S. 2nd St. and the property’s former use as a rail yard and trucking facility.

In late 2019 the Common Council approved a $4 million amendment to the tax incremental financing district used to create the business park to fund the relocation of two Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District sewers that cross the business park, but don’t directly serve the 15-acre site. The move was billed as clearing an impediment to development and city officials said it would be required whether the then-rumored Rite Hite relocation occurred or not.

In 2017, Rite-Hite contested a 6.5-acre eminent domain claim from the Village of Brown Deer on its suburban headquarters. In 2020, it publicly announced the move.

“The new headquarters will afford us the space and resources to expand our operations, attract and retain talent, and continue to support our customers in a first class manner,” said then-Rite-Hite Holding Corporation CEO Paul Maly. Micaela Bomhack (née White) is now the CEO of the family-owned company. Michael White is the chairman of the company.

The company uses an address of 195 S. Rite-Hite Way, a short, private street extending from W. Freshwater Way, for the complex.

2022 Aerial Photos

June 2022 Construction Photos

Renderings

Pre-Construction Site Photos

Weekly Recap

