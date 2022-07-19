Rite-Hite Will Open New HQ In City
First employees will move from Brown Deer, other locations to headquarters in Reed Street Yards south of Downtown.
Warehouse equipment company Rite-Hite will welcome the first employees into its new headquarters later this month.
The company is developing a three-building complex in the Reed Street Yards business park, just south of Downtown, as part of a strategy to relocate from its suburban Brown Deer headquarters and consolidate other area offices. When completed in early 2023, it will be a home for 300 employees.
The research and development building is a two-story, 108,552-square-foot office building, on the south side of W. Freshwater Way. It is the location for Rite-Hite’s highly-specialized technical training center for sales personnel and customers. The center includes a series of loading docks allowing the company to showcase its array of warehouse products, including 12 different loading dock levelers and dock restraints and 20 different industrial doors.
When the larger HQ North opens across the street, HQ South will be reduced to 65 employees.
HQ North is a four-story, 159,308-square-foot office building that overlooks the South Menomonee Canal, Harley-Davidson Museum and downtown skyline. It sports a signature curved glass facade.
Eppstein Uhen Architects is designing the buildings. CD Smith is leading the general contracting. The project was originally expected to be completed in early 2022.
Rite-Hite designs and manufactures loading dock equipment, industrial doors, safety barriers, industrial fans and other products for warehouse operators. The 57-year-old company reports approximately 2,200 employees across the globe, including four locations in the Milwaukee area.
The new Milwaukee campus would be used for research, design, administration, sales and management, but not manufacturing.
The formerly water-focused business park only attracted a single office tenant prior to Rite-Hite’s announcement. Zurn, then a subsidiary of Rexnord, relocated from Pennsylvania to a three-story office building in the business park.
The Yards apartment building was completed in 2020 on the district’s eastern edge along S. 2nd St. A substantial amount of other development, including the Global Water Center, has taken place just outside the borders of the business park.
An affiliate of Rite-Hite purchased 9.4 acres of land from General Capital Group for $12 million. The riverwalk segment that borders the property remains open during construction.
Aerial Photos
June 2022 Construction Photos
Renderings
Pre-Construction Site Photos
