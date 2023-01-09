New building would be only hotel on the city's East Side.

The city’s East Side could gain a transformative, 11-story hotel under a proposal from developers Michael Klein and Jeno Cataldo.

The hotel would rise on a triangular lot located at the intersection of E. Brady St., N. Farwell Ave. and N. Cambridge Ave. It would include a first-floor restaurant and bar, and a rooftop event space.

A zoning change is required to enable its development. A request is pending before the Department of City Development to change the zoning, with Common Council approval required.

Architecture firm Kahler Slater is designing the project.

Renderings of the proposal and additional details were not immediately available.

The Lower East Side hotel would be the only one on the entire East Side, with the nearest competing operation located approximately a mile south. Beyond the walkable neighborhood, a number of nearby amenities could generate business for the hotel including numerous event venues, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital and lakefront and street festivals.

An investment group, known as 1709 Farwell PropCo LLC, acquired the parcel in July for $1.53 million. It was previously owned by Rossf LLC, an entity affiliated with Colorado resident Douglas Halvorsen.

A two-story building on the 18,179-square-foot site would be demolished. The building, addressed as 1709-1723 N. Farwell Ave. , is known as “Farwell Point.” It was constructed in 1987.

Mega Media Xchange, located on the second floor, is the lone tenant in the 12,000-square-foot building. The property long housed a FedEx Office store, but the business relocated to N. Prospect Ave. last year.

It is located within the council district of newly-elected alderman Jonathan Brostoff.

“A hotel at the entrance of Brady would bring people from all over to this wonderful neighborhood, very exciting stuff,” said Brostoff via text message. “The timing is also great because we’ve been working hard to bring more daytime businesses to Brady. I can’t think of anything more symbiotic, this project would be a shot in the arm for those efforts.”

A community meeting to discuss the proposal is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Dorsia.

The hotel proposal, according to sources familiar with the project, involves developing a parking structure on a vacant lot owned by Saint John’s on the Lake.

The senior living community operator demolished a three-story, midcentury office building at 1744 N. Farwell Ave. in 2021 in hopes of using the 22,600-square-foot lot for employee parking. But it was unable to secure a zoning variance to use the property solely as a surface parking lot.

The new proposal would allow Saint John’s employees, who work a block east on N. Prospect Ave., to park in the structure alongside hotel guests.

Klein and Cataldo are no strangers to the neighborhood. Klein Development previously developed The Easton, a 96-unit apartment building just south of E. Brady St. on the 1600 block of N. Franklin Pl. It was sold in 2021. Klein also developed a 55-unit complex, The East Sider, at 2900 N. Oakland Ave. Cataldo was an investor in both projects.

The Cataldo family is a Brady Street mainstay, owning Jo-Cat’s Pub tavern and several other properties. Jeno also owns and operates Saint Bibiana and Dorsia, both bar-restaurant establishments, on Brady Street.

A three-story, triangular building previously occupied the hotel site. Frank Crivello demolished the structure in the 1980s as part of a shopping center development that also included developing the strip mall, 1414-1438 E. Brady St., now anchored by Walgreens.

The site is not located within the Brady Street Historic District, and, as such, will not require Historic Preservation Commission review.

Klein did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the project.

Site Photos