New businesses brought soul food, sandwiches, sushi and more to the city.

Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined

First-time restaurateur Jacquelynn Jackson is putting her own twist on traditional soul food at Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined. The restaurant began its soft opening at 4519 W. Center St in February.

Though the restaurant mostly caters to takeout orders, the 1000-square-foot space can accommodate up to eight guests for dine-in.

Ninja Sushi

The long-awaited Ninja MKE Japanese Steakhouse opened in early February. The restaurant offers three distinct dining experiences rolled into a single, three-level building.

The restaurant, 770 N. Milwaukee St., offers a wide variety of Japanese cuisine including sushi, noodle and rice dishes, tempura, dumplings and hibachi-style dishes.

The Counter

The creators behind Discourse Coffee introduced an innovative new concept last month — a zero-proof cocktail bar called The Counter.

The counter-service bar juxtaposes sophisticated flavors and presentation with the laid-back atmosphere of Crossroads Collective food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

The bar’s debut menu, Myths + Fables, is inspired by nostalgic stories and lore. The bar is expected to unveil a new seasonal menu in June.

La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar

La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar, a South American-inspired restaurant, opened its doors on Feb 8. in the former Riverwest Filling Station space, 701 E. Keefe Ave.

The restaurant serves appetizers, small plates, salads and sandwiches, as well as South American-inspired cocktails, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Sully’s Sandwiches

Sully’s Sandwiches made its debut on the West Side on Feb. 11. The lunch and dinner restaurant offers 15 sandwich varieties, salads, sides, desserts and drinks.

Sully’s, 9211 W. Center St., is a cash-free business and accepts orders through kiosks at the front of the restaurant.

La Chinampa

La Chinampa is now open in its new, Walker’s Point location. The counter-service restaurant occupies a small space at 405 S. 2nd St. and serves a variety of authentic Mexican dishes.

The business also operates two food trucks.

Temple Goddess

A new concept at Paper Table food hall offers a fully plant-based menu that incorporates flavors from Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Indian cuisines.

Temple Goddess, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St., offers a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts.

Red Maple

Red Maple, a new addition to the Walker’s Point lineup, opened on Feb. 19. The tavern is run by Robin Koutecky, a veteran bartender who also owns Clementines in Bay View.

A restaurant, The Lucky Cat Curry House, would later open adjacent to the bar.

Cheba Hut Bay View

Marijuana-themed Cheba Hut opened its second restaurant on Feb. 13.

The Bay View restaurant offers 26 varieties of toasted sandwiches including meat-heavy, vegetarian and kid-friendly options.

