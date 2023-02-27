Jackson’s Soul Food Opens in Uptown

Jerk chicken, ribs, smothered pork chops and catfish are among soul food options at new restaurant.

A new restaurant offering a twist on traditional soul food is now open in the Uptown neighborhood.

Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined, 4519 W. Center St., began its soft opening in early February and is now gearing up for a grand opening on Wednesday, March 1.

Behind the restaurant is chef Jacquelynn Jackson, a first-time restaurateur whose career has kept her in close proximity to the world of food and cooking. Jackson spent her teens and early 20s working in the restaurant industry. For the past seven years, she owned a family daycare, where she was in charge of preparing daily meals.

And though she loved her work at the daycare, Jackson said she felt ready for a change. “Let me venture off into something else that I like doing, which is cooking,” she said in a November, 2022 interview with Urban Milwaukee.

One thing that won’t change? Jackson’s style of cooking from the heart.

The menu at Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined is both approachable and unique, including sandwiches, dinners, desserts and classic soul food sides.

“Anything these days can be considered soul food,” Jackson said. “So, made from the heart, made with love, that’s redefined.”

On the menu, diners can expect sandwiches such as Italian beef with giardiniera and au jus, catfish and fried pork chop, as well as entrees including jerk chicken, fried ribs, smothered pork chops, fried fish, shrimp and more.

Side options include macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, white or yellow rice, cole slaw, corn, green beans, candied yams, greens with turkey meat, jerk rolls and mozzarella sticks.

A full menu is available to view online.

Though the restaurant mostly caters to takeout orders, the 1000-square-foot space can accommodate up to eight guests for dine-in.

After purchasing the Center Street building last year, Jackson made minor changes to the interior, adding neutral decor and other touch-ups. Her changes to the exterior were anything but. The former plain brick building is now a standout shade of red with white trim.

For grand opening updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page

Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online ordering for pickup and delivery is available.