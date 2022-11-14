New Restaurant for Uptown Neighborhood

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new restaurant is putting down roots on the North Side, bringing a new perspective on soul food to the Uptown neighborhood.

At Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined, guests can expect their orders to come straight from the heart, said owner Jacquelynn Jackson, an avid home cook who aims to reimagine traditional dishes by infusing her own personal touches.

“Anything these days can be considered soul food,” Jackson said. “So, made from the heart, made with love, that’s redefined.

Jackson plans to open the family-owned restaurant at 4519 W. Center St. The building formerly housed another restaurant, Freddy’s Tacos. The approximately 1000-square-foot space is cozy — just large enough to seat eight people, according to Jackson.

Jackson expects to close on the building in the next few days, with minor renovations to follow. The restaurant could open as soon as mid-December or early January.

“The building is in pretty good shape,” said Jackson, noting plans to “brighten it up” and add some neutral-toned decor.

On the menu, guests can expect a wide variety of dishes including grilled salmon, shrimp scampi, tacos, turkey legs and lamb chops. Classic sides include macaroni and cheese, collard greens and more.

Jackson says her expertise in the kitchen can be attributed to her experience as a teen working in restaurants, as well as her most recent job as owner of a childcare center, where she prepares meals every day for the kids.

But she won’t be on her own at the new restaurant. Jackson’s mom and brother will be helping out. Additionally, Jackson has had a mentor for years who offers cooking advice.

Opening a restaurant will be a new path for Jackson.

“I just wanted to do something different,” she said. “I like cooking… I love childcare, helping the families and working with the children. But let me venture off into something else that I like doing, which is cooking.”

Once open, Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined would have hours daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.