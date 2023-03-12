The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Now Serving: The Boiler House Cafe Closes
Brewery District cafe closes after 8 months in business. Plus: Two new beer and food truck parks planned for city.
Mar 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. ‘Living Breakwater’ Would Protect Harbor
Harbor District, partnering with city, wins grant to design wetland habitat structure.
Mar 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: See Inside The Couture’s Rise
Floors being poured on 5th level, while building core reaches 11th floor, 25% of final height.
Mar 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Milwaukee Gets a Mancave
A men’s-only barbershop and lounge, Mancave Milwaukee, plans to open in East Town.
Mar 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Hotel Gains First City Approval
Alderman hopes it is a boon for daytime businesses and catalyst for more change.
Mar 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Protasiewicz Ahead In High Court Race
All signs suggest Kelly well behind in election for state Supreme Court. Can he catch up?
Mar 7th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Proposed Downtown Hotel Design Revised
8-story hotel planned for MLK and Kilbourn must comply with historic design guidelines.
Mar 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: 100 East Tower Could Become Apartments
Office building is now mostly vacant, in foreclosure.
Mar 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Has $16 Million Plan For Downtown Plaza
Vel R. Phillips Plaza would honor civil rights pioneer, anchor W. Wisconsin Ave. Will it serve streetcar?
Mar 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. MKE Listing: Beautiful Condo at The Broadway
Third Ward condo features wood floors and wood beamed ceilings throughout.
Mar 8th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Imagine MKE Names New Executive Director
Adam Braatz selected to lead advocacy efforts for arts and culture
Mar 7th, 2023 by Imagine MKE
3. Two senior pedestrians killed attempting to cross Milwaukee streets
Statement of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Scott Spiker March 3, 2023
Mar 3rd, 2023 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa
5. Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment
Dan Kelly’s Failed Attempt to Scrub Writings Reveals Extreme Views and Contempt for Transparency
Dec 17th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
6. Milwaukee TV Reporter Self-Publishes First Book “On the Other Side of Everything”
Book encourages readers to embrace life and to control their own destiny
Mar 6th, 2023 by Press Release
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 5th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 26th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 19th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee