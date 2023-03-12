Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 12th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Now Serving: The Boiler House Cafe Closes

1. Now Serving: The Boiler House Cafe Closes

Brewery District cafe closes after 8 months in business. Plus: Two new beer and food truck parks planned for city.

Mar 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

‘Living Breakwater’ Would Protect Harbor

2. ‘Living Breakwater’ Would Protect Harbor

Harbor District, partnering with city, wins grant to design wetland habitat structure.

Mar 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: See Inside The Couture’s Rise

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: See Inside The Couture’s Rise

Floors being poured on 5th level, while building core reaches 11th floor, 25% of final height.

Mar 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Gets a Mancave

4. Milwaukee Gets a Mancave

A men’s-only barbershop and lounge, Mancave Milwaukee, plans to open in East Town.

Mar 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Hotel Gains First City Approval

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Hotel Gains First City Approval

Alderman hopes it is a boon for daytime businesses and catalyst for more change.

Mar 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Protasiewicz Ahead In High Court Race

6. Murphy’s Law: Protasiewicz Ahead In High Court Race

All signs suggest Kelly well behind in election for state Supreme Court. Can he catch up?

Mar 7th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Proposed Downtown Hotel Design Revised

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Proposed Downtown Hotel Design Revised

8-story hotel planned for MLK and Kilbourn must comply with historic design guidelines.

Mar 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: 100 East Tower Could Become Apartments

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: 100 East Tower Could Become Apartments

Office building is now mostly vacant, in foreclosure.

Mar 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Has $16 Million Plan For Downtown Plaza

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Has $16 Million Plan For Downtown Plaza

Vel R. Phillips Plaza would honor civil rights pioneer, anchor W. Wisconsin Ave. Will it serve streetcar?

Mar 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Beautiful Condo at The Broadway

10. MKE Listing: Beautiful Condo at The Broadway

Third Ward condo features wood floors and wood beamed ceilings throughout.

Mar 8th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Imagine MKE Names New Executive Director

1. Imagine MKE Names New Executive Director

Adam Braatz selected to lead advocacy efforts for arts and culture

Mar 7th, 2023 by Imagine MKE

License suspended for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

2. License suspended for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

 

Mar 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Two senior pedestrians killed attempting to cross Milwaukee streets

3. Two senior pedestrians killed attempting to cross Milwaukee streets

Statement of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Scott Spiker March 3, 2023

Mar 3rd, 2023 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa

Supervisors Martinez, Coggs-Jones, and Wasserman Condemn Local Antiques Store Selling Racist Items

4. Supervisors Martinez, Coggs-Jones, and Wasserman Condemn Local Antiques Store Selling Racist Items

 

Mar 6th, 2023 by Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez

Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment

5. Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment

Dan Kelly’s Failed Attempt to Scrub Writings Reveals Extreme Views and Contempt for Transparency

Dec 17th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Milwaukee TV Reporter Self-Publishes First Book “On the Other Side of Everything”

6. Milwaukee TV Reporter Self-Publishes First Book “On the Other Side of Everything”

Book encourages readers to embrace life and to control their own destiny

Mar 6th, 2023 by Press Release

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to the Homicide of Cashay B. Henderson

7. Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to the Homicide of Cashay B. Henderson

 

Mar 6th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Friends of the Domes to Host Art in the Green Art Festival at Mitchell Park Domes

8. Friends of the Domes to Host Art in the Green Art Festival at Mitchell Park Domes

 

Mar 3rd, 2023 by Friends of the Domes

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Tiffany Tardy Named New Executive Director of MPS Foundation

10. Tiffany Tardy Named New Executive Director of MPS Foundation

 

Feb 28th, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us