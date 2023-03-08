Conveniently located in the heart of the Historic Third Ward is this meticulously maintained corner unit at The Broadway! Open floor plan with cream city brick, wood floors and wood beamed ceilings throughout. Beautifully updated bathroom. Plenty of closet space. In-unit laundry. One indoor parking space and storage unit included. Amenities include fitness center, sauna, community room and courtyard. Walk to boutiques, dining and entertainment. This won’t last, call today for a private tour!

The Breakdown

Address: 234 N. Broadway, #210

Size: 1,280 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 1893

Parking: 1 indoor spot

Price: $295,000

Taxes: $6,155

Condo Fee: $537/Month

MLS#: 1826596

3D Tour

To take a 3D tour click here.

Photos

Area Photos

