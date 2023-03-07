Milwaukee Gets a Mancave

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, men’s-only barbershop and lounge is moving towards an opening in the East Town neighborhood.

Mancave Milwaukee, a project of Jeffrey “Jay T” Taylor, recently secured its liquor license and added signage to its building, 706 N. Milwaukee St.

The upcoming business is a unique take on the traditional barbershop — offering a variety of grooming services in a laid-back atmosphere where guests can also socialize, enjoy entertainment and sip signature cocktails.

Taylor explained that the business will have the feel of a sports bar, featuring a number of TVs tuned to sports stations and Spike. In addition to a salon area with four barber chairs and three nail care tables, the business will feature a lounge. The two concepts will have differing hours of operation.

Above all, the business aims to negate the stigma associated with men partaking in self-care, Taylor said.

In addition to youth and adult haircuts and beard maintenance, Mancave will offer an exfoliating facial, ear candling and a variety of nail care services such as the Platinum MAN-icure, which includes a warm hand soak, sugar scrub, massage, nail clip and buff and hot towels.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Taylor also shared plans to host occasional weekend events including live music, couples nights and more.

Mancave’s head barber is Taylor’s brother, Christopher Taylor. The 27-year-old master barber, better known as Twis the Barber by his clients, has a number of celebrity clients including Jabari Walker of the Portland Trailblazers, Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Dean Engram of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Licensed nail technician Oanh Le, also known as Nails by O, brings 15 years of experience to the business as lead cosmetologist.

Mancave Milwaukee is currently booking appointments online. The website also notes that walk-ins are welcome.

Barbershop hours for Mancave are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lounge hours will be Thursday from 9 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The 1,154-square-foot retail space that houses Mancave has seen a great deal of turnover. Since just 2007, Christian Science Reading Room, Flagship, Luci Boutique and MKE Hemp Rx have all occupied the store. A 2020 plan to open Lifted and Gifted, a restaurant serving CBD-infused dishes in the space, never came to fruition.

Mancave Milwaukee would join several other barber shops on the street, including Milwaukee Street Barber Shop and Atelier Barbershop and Salon.