The idea of closing off streets to automobile traffic is one that’s growing in popularity in Milwaukee.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District is studying blocking off two blocks for pedestrians only. And in 2022, the Milwaukee Common Council approved turning one block of E. Ivanhoe Pl. into a pedestrian plaza.

Recently, Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman released the results from a survey based on responses from 400 constituents showing support for the pedestrianization of Ravine Road running through Lake Park.

The county closed Ravine Road to all traffic in 2014 because of structural concerns for the historic Ravine Road Bridge that crosses it. In 2016, the bridge was also closed. It reopened in 2022 following repairs.

When Wasserman released his end-of-year constituent survey in 2022, he included the question, “What should happen with the road running through Lake Park and under the Ravine Bridge?” Respondents could choose between full pedestrianization of the road, a “hybrid option” for vehicles and pedestrians, or just vehicles.

The response was overwhelmingly in support of some type of pedestrianization, with approximately 80% in favor. And a majority of respondents (60.5%) said they favored strict pedestrian and bicycle access only.

The survey also asked constituents their opinion on seasonal pedestrianization, with “the road being open to all traffic in the spring and fall, and open to just pedestrians/bicyclists in the summer and winter?” The majority of respondents, approximately 56%, opposed a seasonal plan.

The parkway runs from the eastern end of E. Newberry Blvd., at the entrance to the park, downhill to N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. As the crow flies, the meandering roadway is approximately 1,000 feet long.

Parkways are obvious candidates for pedestrianization projects. They are not often used as major throughways for traffic, nor would their closure in most cases impede vehicle access to local businesses. Parkways can, in fact, be redundant roadways, meaning their closure does not impact traffic on the street grid in any way. Some parkways have also been the site of frequent reckless driving and illegal dumping.

Milwaukee County Parks has experience turning roadways into pedestrian-only paths. In the past, it’s done this temporarily and with minimal expense using jersey barriers and signs to block them off. It’s also rebuilt parkways as pedestrian and bicycle paths. In 2022, the department secured funding to convert just over a mile of roadway on the Lincoln Creek and Little Menomonee parkways into bicycle and pedestrian paths.

Parks officials explained at the time that conversion of a roadway to a path represented an upfront cost, but also significant savings in the future. Roadways are significantly more expensive to rebuild and maintain than bicycle and pedestrian paths, James Tarantino, deputy director of parks, told supervisors.

In 2019, the department considered options for converting Ravine Road. At the time, the department was planning to include any improvements or conversion of the road in funding requests for 2027.

At the time, the department reviewed five options for the roadway, ranging in cost from $193,000 to $1.3 million. These included rebuilding the roadway as is, converting it to a path, as a road with a path behind a barrier, as a road with a separated path, or removing all the pavement and restoring the vegetation.

The most expensive options involved retaining the roadway for vehicles and building separated or protected bicycle and pedestrian paths. The cost to turn the road into a path was estimated at approximately $515,000.

The department also provided estimates for gate arms ($15,000 each) and removable bollards ($800 each) that would allow intermittent closure to vehicles.

Pedestrianizing Ravine Road wouldn’t be a project without opposition. The local friends group responded to parks’ 2019 Ravine Road alternatives with an online petition calling for maintaining the roadway as a “pleasure drive.”

The board of directors of Lake Park Friends also passed a resolution that year, Milwaukee Record reported, stating that Lake Park Landscape Architect Frederick Law Olmstead designed the roadways for “pleasure driving.”

Lake Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but as Urban Milwaukee has reported, this designation does not give the state historic preservation office a say on changes in the park. Though, its location within the City of Milwaukee’s North Point Historic District did give the city’s Historic Preservation Commission approval over design details for the Ravine Road Bridge repairs.