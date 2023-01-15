Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 15th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: 11-Story Hotel Proposed for Brady and Farwell

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: 11-Story Hotel Proposed for Brady and Farwell

New building would be only hotel on the city’s East Side.

Jan 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: GOP Leader Thrilled to Suppress City Vote

2. Murphy’s Law: GOP Leader Thrilled to Suppress City Vote

Republican ads targeted Black and Hispanic voters to discourage voting. Did they work?

Jan 10th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Harley-Davidson Creating Major Community Park

3. Harley-Davidson Creating Major Community Park

Company hires acclaimed designer to help transform its headquarters.

Jan 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Halliday’s Pub Does An Irish Goodbye

4. Halliday’s Pub Does An Irish Goodbye

Long-standing bar quietly closed after 50 year run on N. Farwell Avenue.

Jan 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: The Vast Wealth of Ascension Health

5. Murphy’s Law: The Vast Wealth of Ascension Health

Huge executive salaries, billions in cash and investments, yet cutting services at hospitals.

Jan 11th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Land Plans 25-Story Apartment Tower

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Land Plans 25-Story Apartment Tower

The potential development would rise at corner of N. Farwell Ave. and E. Curtis Pl.

Jan 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Sweetgreen Coming to Third Ward

7. Sweetgreen Coming to Third Ward

Upcoming restaurant would be first Milwaukee location for fast-growing chain.

Jan 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Designs Released For East Side Hotel

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Designs Released For East Side Hotel

Community meeting on 11-story hotel project scheduled for Jan. 23 in advance of zoning hearings.

Jan 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Steak and Potato Restaurant Coming To 27th Street

9. Steak and Potato Restaurant Coming To 27th Street

Late-night comfort spot a successor to 76th Street restaurant.

Jan 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Restaurant Jerez Opens in Walker’s Point

10. Restaurant Jerez Opens in Walker’s Point

New Mexican restaurant aims to change narrative for Walker’s Point building.

Jan 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee City Attorney’s Office-New Deputy City Attorney

1. Milwaukee City Attorney’s Office-New Deputy City Attorney

 

Jan 4th, 2023 by City of Milwaukee Office of the City Attorney

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team

2. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team

Aaron Rice Named New Chief Development Officer & Deonte Lewis Named Vice President, Camp and Club Operations

Jan 10th, 2023 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Fitzgerald Statement on Election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy

3. Fitzgerald Statement on Election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy

 

Jan 7th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

Associated Bank Announces Plans for Redevelopment of Whitefish Bay Branch with Co-tenant Colectivo Coffee

4. Associated Bank Announces Plans for Redevelopment of Whitefish Bay Branch with Co-tenant Colectivo Coffee

 

Jan 10th, 2023 by Associated Bank

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Wangard Partners Continues to Diversify Ownership to Key Employees

6. Wangard Partners Continues to Diversify Ownership to Key Employees

Milwaukee-based Real Estate Company Celebrates Continued Growth and Success

Jan 9th, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on House Speaker Election

7. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on House Speaker Election

 

Jan 6th, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Hires Communications Director

8. Democratic Party of Wisconsin Hires Communications Director

 

Jan 9th, 2023 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Larresa Taylor is Excited to Announce her Candidacy for Aldermanic District 9

9. Larresa Taylor is Excited to Announce her Candidacy for Aldermanic District 9

 

Jan 8th, 2023 by Larresa Taylor

Milwaukee Museum Changing Name to Celebrate Women and Nonbinary People in Art

10. Milwaukee Museum Changing Name to Celebrate Women and Nonbinary People in Art

Small Museum Tackles Major Gender Inequalities with New Exhibition

Jan 11th, 2023 by Charles Allis Art Museum

