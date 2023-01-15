The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: 11-Story Hotel Proposed for Brady and Farwell
New building would be only hotel on the city’s East Side.
Jan 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: GOP Leader Thrilled to Suppress City Vote
Republican ads targeted Black and Hispanic voters to discourage voting. Did they work?
Jan 10th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
3. Harley-Davidson Creating Major Community Park
Company hires acclaimed designer to help transform its headquarters.
Jan 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Halliday’s Pub Does An Irish Goodbye
Long-standing bar quietly closed after 50 year run on N. Farwell Avenue.
Jan 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Murphy’s Law: The Vast Wealth of Ascension Health
Huge executive salaries, billions in cash and investments, yet cutting services at hospitals.
Jan 11th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Land Plans 25-Story Apartment Tower
The potential development would rise at corner of N. Farwell Ave. and E. Curtis Pl.
Jan 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Sweetgreen Coming to Third Ward
Upcoming restaurant would be first Milwaukee location for fast-growing chain.
Jan 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Designs Released For East Side Hotel
Community meeting on 11-story hotel project scheduled for Jan. 23 in advance of zoning hearings.
Jan 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Steak and Potato Restaurant Coming To 27th Street
Late-night comfort spot a successor to 76th Street restaurant.
Jan 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Restaurant Jerez Opens in Walker’s Point
New Mexican restaurant aims to change narrative for Walker’s Point building.
Jan 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
2. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team
Aaron Rice Named New Chief Development Officer & Deonte Lewis Named Vice President, Camp and Club Operations
Jan 10th, 2023 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
3. Fitzgerald Statement on Election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Jan 7th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
6. Wangard Partners Continues to Diversify Ownership to Key Employees
Milwaukee-based Real Estate Company Celebrates Continued Growth and Success
Jan 9th, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.
7. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on House Speaker Election
Jan 6th, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
10. Milwaukee Museum Changing Name to Celebrate Women and Nonbinary People in Art
Small Museum Tackles Major Gender Inequalities with New Exhibition
Jan 11th, 2023 by Charles Allis Art Museum
