Designs Released For East Side Hotel
Community meeting on 11-story hotel project scheduled for Jan. 23 in advance of zoning hearings.
The development team behind a proposed, 11-story hotel for Milwaukee’s Lower East Side released three renderings of the triangular building.
As first reported by Urban Milwaukee, the hotel would rise on a triangular lot located at the intersection of E. Brady St., N. Farwell Ave. and N. Cambridge Ave. It would include a first-floor restaurant and bar, and a top-floor event space.
A community meeting to discuss the proposal is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Dorsia restaurant. A zoning change is required to enable its development. A request is pending before the Department of City Development to change the zoning, with Common Council approval required.
It is located within the council district of newly-elected alderman Jonathan Brostoff.
“A hotel at the entrance of Brady would bring people from all over to this wonderful neighborhood, very exciting stuff,” said Brostoff via text message. “The timing is also great because we’ve been working hard to bring more daytime businesses to Brady. I can’t think of anything more symbiotic, this project would be a shot in the arm for those efforts.”
Additional information, including the specific number of rooms or hotel brand, have yet to be revealed.
The new building would be the only hotel on the entire East Side, with the nearest competing operation located approximately a mile south.
The hotel proposal, according to sources familiar with the project, involves developing a parking structure on a vacant lot owned by Saint John’s on the Lake. The senior living community operator demolished a three-story, midcentury office building at 1744 N. Farwell Ave. in 2021 in hopes of using the 22,600-square-foot lot for employee parking. But it was unable to secure a zoning variance to use the property solely as a surface parking lot.
For more on the proposal, see our coverage from Monday.
Renderings
Site Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Harley-Davidson Creating Major Community ParkJan 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
-
New Youth Prison Wins Key EndorsementJan 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City Committee Overrules Historic Commission On Mitchell Street ProjectJan 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene