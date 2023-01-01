The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex

Former factory in 30th Street Corridor finds new life as The Community Within The Corridor.

Dec 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Three Charged In Killing of Milwaukee Postal Worker

2. Three Charged In Killing of Milwaukee Postal Worker

Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr. face life in prison. Missing package, likely of drugs, appears to be motive.

Dec 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Developer Pays $6 Million For Third Ward Site

3. Plats and Parcels: Developer Pays $6 Million For Third Ward Site

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Dec 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Launching Times Square Billboard

4. Milwaukee Launching Times Square Billboard

VISIT Milwaukee-sponsored advertisement showcasing city’s top attractions on the sidewalks of New York.

Dec 29th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Back in the News: Will Lasry Sell His Bucks Ownership?

5. Back in the News: Will Lasry Sell His Bucks Ownership?

“Open” to selling and would make a huge profit, NBA insiders suggest.

Dec 28th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Jamaican Restaurant Planned for Northwest Side

6. Jamaican Restaurant Planned for Northwest Side

Jerk 76 Jamaican would offer traditional dishes from the Caribbean island.

Dec 21st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Hen’s Deli Opens in Walker’s Point

7. Hen’s Deli Opens in Walker’s Point

Offering scratch-made-bagels, tortas and coffee at site of former Soup Bros.

Dec 27th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Owners Hope To Salvage Former Layton Park Auto Body

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Owners Hope To Salvage Former Layton Park Auto Body

From tax-delinquent brownfield to contracting hub.

Dec 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Vietnamese Restaurant Coming to 3rd Street Market Hall

9. Vietnamese Restaurant Coming to 3rd Street Market Hall

Pho Spot MKE expected to open in March at the downtown food hall.

Dec 28th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

The State of Politics: High Court Race Divides Republicans

10. The State of Politics: High Court Race Divides Republicans

And Democrats. But the obvious friction is between conservatives Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow.

Dec 26th, 2022 by Steven Walters

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

We Energies asks customers to immediately lower their thermostats

1. We Energies asks customers to immediately lower their thermostats

 

Dec 23rd, 2022 by We Energies

Senator Agard: Statement on Fred Prehn’s Resignation

2. Senator Agard: Statement on Fred Prehn’s Resignation

 

Dec 23rd, 2022 by State Sen. Melissa Agard

Three Individuals Charged in Relation to Murder of Postal Employee

3. Three Individuals Charged in Relation to Murder of Postal Employee

 

Dec 29th, 2022 by U.S. Department of Justice

Ho-Ho-Horrible: Ascension leaves a lump of coal in its workers’ stockings, earns a spot on the naughty list

4. Ho-Ho-Horrible: Ascension leaves a lump of coal in its workers’ stockings, earns a spot on the naughty list

 

Dec 20th, 2022 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Secures $23,863,352 For Local Projects in Final Government Funding Package

5. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Secures $23,863,352 For Local Projects in Final Government Funding Package

In response, Congresswoman Moore released the following statement:

Dec 23rd, 2022 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Wisconsin Homeowners Receive Holiday Gift from the Lottery

6. Wisconsin Homeowners Receive Holiday Gift from the Lottery

Dec 28th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Revenue

Award-winning Glendale native Tom Haig launches book at January 8 North Shore Library event

7. Award-winning Glendale native Tom Haig launches book at January 8 North Shore Library event

Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy, and Rebirth

Dec 26th, 2022 by Press Release

Fitzgerald Issues Statement on Omnibus Spending Bill

8. Fitzgerald Issues Statement on Omnibus Spending Bill

 

Dec 23rd, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

9. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Pocan’s 15 Earmarks To Be Signed by POTUS

10. Pocan’s 15 Earmarks To Be Signed by POTUS

 

Dec 23rd, 2022 by U.S. Rep Mark Pocan

