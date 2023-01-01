The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex
Former factory in 30th Street Corridor finds new life as The Community Within The Corridor.
Dec 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Three Charged In Killing of Milwaukee Postal Worker
Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr. face life in prison. Missing package, likely of drugs, appears to be motive.
Dec 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Plats and Parcels: Developer Pays $6 Million For Third Ward Site
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Dec 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Milwaukee Launching Times Square Billboard
VISIT Milwaukee-sponsored advertisement showcasing city’s top attractions on the sidewalks of New York.
Dec 29th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
5. Back in the News: Will Lasry Sell His Bucks Ownership?
“Open” to selling and would make a huge profit, NBA insiders suggest.
Dec 28th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
6. Jamaican Restaurant Planned for Northwest Side
Jerk 76 Jamaican would offer traditional dishes from the Caribbean island.
Dec 21st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
7. Hen’s Deli Opens in Walker’s Point
Offering scratch-made-bagels, tortas and coffee at site of former Soup Bros.
Dec 27th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Owners Hope To Salvage Former Layton Park Auto Body
From tax-delinquent brownfield to contracting hub.
Dec 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Vietnamese Restaurant Coming to 3rd Street Market Hall
Pho Spot MKE expected to open in March at the downtown food hall.
Dec 28th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
10. The State of Politics: High Court Race Divides Republicans
And Democrats. But the obvious friction is between conservatives Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow.
Dec 26th, 2022 by Steven Walters
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. We Energies asks customers to immediately lower their thermostats
Dec 23rd, 2022 by We Energies
2. Senator Agard: Statement on Fred Prehn’s Resignation
Dec 23rd, 2022 by State Sen. Melissa Agard
5. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Secures $23,863,352 For Local Projects in Final Government Funding Package
In response, Congresswoman Moore released the following statement:
Dec 23rd, 2022 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
6. Wisconsin Homeowners Receive Holiday Gift from the Lottery
Wisconsin Homeowners Receive Holiday Gift from the Lottery
Dec 28th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Revenue
7. Award-winning Glendale native Tom Haig launches book at January 8 North Shore Library event
Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy, and Rebirth
Dec 26th, 2022 by Press Release
8. Fitzgerald Issues Statement on Omnibus Spending Bill
Dec 23rd, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
9. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
10. Pocan’s 15 Earmarks To Be Signed by POTUS
Dec 23rd, 2022 by U.S. Rep Mark Pocan
