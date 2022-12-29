Three Charged In Killing of Milwaukee Postal Worker

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The U.S. Department of Justice filed charges Thursday against three individuals involved in the killing of U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Aundre Cross on Dec. 9.

The complaint alleges Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, murdered or aided and abetted the murder of Cross. Both face life in prison. Additionally, Shanelle McCoy, 34, is charged with providing false statements to law enforcement investigating the murder. Her felony charge carries up to a five-year sentence.

“Today’s charges are the direct result of the tireless efforts of dedicated law enforcement professionals from the Milwaukee Police Department , the United States Postal Inspection Service, the FBI and other federal, state, and local partners,” stated U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsinin a press release. “I commend the hard work and collaboration of all involved in seeking justice for the victim, his family, and his loved ones. This office remains fully committed to seeking to hold those responsible for acts of violence fully accountable for their actions.”

McCaa, according to state court records, was free on $15,000 bail on five felony charges from June. Those charges include first and second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm as a convicted felony, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. McCaa, according to court records, posted bail to the sheriff and has made multiple court appearances in that case.

He was also out on bail for three Nov. 2021 felony charges for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing or eluding an officer in a vehicle. Court records indicate he is under electronic monitoring for that case. He appeared in court on Dec. 16 for that case.

McCaa has prior felony convictions.

Ducksworth and McCaa were additionally charged with possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute it on Dec. 27. McCaa, in violation of his prior felony convictions, is alleged to have illegally possessed ammunition at the time of his arrest. Ducksworth is charged with possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Cross was shot and killed while delivering mail near N. 65th St. and W. Lancaster Ave.

“The FBI sends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier Aundre Cross,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle. “The FBI continues to work with our partners at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Milwaukee Police Department to bring those responsible for this senseless crime to justice. The multiple arrests made yesterday represent the unrelenting efforts of these law enforcement partnerships to protect the people of Wisconsin and represents an opportunity for the loved ones of Mr. Cross to begin their healing process. Anyone responsible for crimes against federal employees who are doing their jobs in service of the American people will be investigated and held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

“These arrests should make very clear to criminals everywhere that the Postal Inspection Service will not rest when it comes to solving attacks like this,” said Chicago Division Acting Inspector in Charge Kai Pickens. “If you harm one of our employees, we will find you and put you behind bars. My thanks to everyone who contributed to identifying, locating, and apprehending these suspects. Though no words can ever undo this terrible crime, we can at least say that these arrests are another step toward securing justice for Aundre Cross.”

“The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates the diligent work and effort of the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, MPD members and other agencies that collaborated to bring charges against the individuals responsible for the murder of U.S. Postal Carrier Aundre Cross. I am proud of the hard work of all the agencies involved. We are one step closer to bringing these individuals to justice. I and the entire Milwaukee Police Department send our sincere condolences to the Cross family and to the USPS for their loss.” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Margaret Honrath and Abbey Marzick are prosecuting the case.