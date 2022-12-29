Milwaukee Launching Times Square Billboard

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Start spreadin’ the news — Milwaukee is making its presence known with a glowing endorsement at the crossroads of the world.

For a grand kick-off to its 2023 marketing season, VISIT Milwaukee has rented a 35-by-23-foot billboard in New York City’s Times Square to showcase Milwaukee’s top attractions.

Located at 1540 Broadway, the billboard will feature a 15-second video scheduled to run four times every hour. The advertisement will broadcast images of the Milwaukee lakefront, James Beard award-winning cuisine and the city’s diverse attractions to hundreds of thousands of viewers each day. In addition, attendees of Times Square’s New Year’s Eve celebration will be in close proximity to the billboard.

The advertisement will also capitalize on Milwaukee’s newfound status on National Geographic’s “Best of the World” list as one of the best destinations for travel in 2023. The city is one of only 25 such places.

The billboard debuted on Dec. 26 and will continue through Jan. 1.

“Milwaukee’s incredible moment in the spotlight thanks to publications like National Geographic is monumental, but we want to keep that momentum building through 2024,” said, vice president of marketing and communications for VISIT Milwaukee, in a statement. “What better way to do that than with a billboard in one of the busiest intersections in the world over New Year’s Eve?”

This marketing initiative is one of many intended to increase awareness of Milwaukee in new markets and attract new and returning visitors.

Other 2023 campaigns include “Good Things Brewing,” a four-episode TV show in which host David Caruso embarks on an exploration of Milwaukee neighborhoods and businesses, guided by some of the city’s most notable residents. The show will begin airing on Feb. 23, 2023.

Additionally, VISIT Milwaukee will expand its partnership with Milwaukee Bucks power forward. The campaign showcases Portis’s love for Milwaukee as he acts as a “hype man” at attractions around the city.

The organization plans to continue its promotion of the Milwaukee Theater District, a recently-formed coalition of downtown performance venues and groups. The syndicate aims to position Milwaukee’s live entertainment scene as the best in the nation.

“In 2022, we tried a few new tactics, and they paid off in a big way,” Albrecht said. “Efforts like these helped to ensure that the economic benefit of tourism to Milwaukee increased in 2022 and will grow even more in the coming year.”

VISIT Milwaukee encourages anyone in New York City for New Year’s Eve to capture and share the billboard across social channels and tag the @visitmilwaukee accounts or use #visitmke.