‘Good Things Brewing’ Sets Air Date

Milwaukee-centric TV show will be broadcast in midwestern cities on NBC starting Feb. 18.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, Milwaukee-centric TV show is scheduled to air in 12 Midwest markets this coming spring.

Beginning Feb. 18, “Good Things Brewing” will be broadcast on NBC at 6:30 p.m., with subsequent episodes airing Feb. 25, March 4 and March 11.

The show, which seeks to introduce the city and its attractions to potential visitors, was first announced in June as part of VISIT Milwaukee ‘s plan to drive tourism to the city.

In each episode of the four-part pilot season, host David Caruso embarks on an exploration of Milwaukee neighborhoods and businesses, guided by some of the city’s most notable residents. Featuring both popular attractions and little-known destinations, the show is as engaging and informative to native Milwaukeeans as it is for potential visitors.

America’s Black Holocaust Museum, Deer District, 3rd Street Market Hall and Zocalo Food Park are among the most recognizable destinations featured in the first season, though numerous restaurants, county parks and small businesses are also included.

Josh Albrecht, vice president of marketing and communications for VISIT Milwaukee, noted the previous success of video marketing, namely through VISIT Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis and Power to the People campaigns.

“VISIT Milwaukee has long understood that video content holds the brightest future in destination marketing,” Albrecht said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. “We are thrilled to roll out long-form storytelling that gets at the heart of Milwaukee’s richly diverse story. We strongly believe this kind of content will be incredibly compelling for visitors and future residents alike.”

In promoting the show, Albrecht touted Caruso’s “extensive on-camera experience, his genuine curiosity and his standout interviewing skills.”

Aside from his work with “Good Things Brewing,” Caruso is an award-winning event planner and the force behind Dynamic Events.

Plum Media is producer and distributor for the show.

For those tuning in from outside the metro area, “Good Things Brewing” will also be broadcast on network affiliates throughout the Midwest, including Green Bay, Madison, La Crosse, Eau Claire, Wausau, Minneapolis, Rochester, Minn., Chicago, Rockford, Ill., South Bend, Ind., Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Quad Cities, Iowa. With these combined audiences, the show is expected to reach up to 9.2 million viewers.

Alongside the show, VISIT Milwaukee will debut a 30-second commercial that aims to showcase the city’s best qualities. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has awarded the organization $75,000 in matching grant funding to create and distribute the commercial, which will air within each episode of the TV series, as well as across VISIT Milwaukee’s social media platforms.

More information is available on the VISIT Milwaukee website.

Photos