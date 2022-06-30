VISIT Milwaukee Has New Plan To Drive Tourism

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

VISIT Milwaukee announced a number of projects planned to grow and improve the city’s tourism sector at its annual meeting Wednesday.

The four projects include a Milwaukee-focused TV show, an initiative to better serve historically marginalized groups, a traveling visitor center and a survey to poll business owners and residents on how to market Milwaukee.

The initiatives would drive awareness of the community and increase visitation to the city, said a press release from the event.

“While 2021’s tourism numbers were incredibly encouraging, we know recovery for the travel and tourism industry is still underway. That’s why we wanted to work on bold, innovative projects that would capture the attention of visitors from around the world,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee.

The first project was apparent even before the meeting started, since it was parked in front of the building. As attendees arrived, VISIT Milwaukee staff manned the company’s new Mobile Visitor Center, which will contain interactive screens for immersive exploration and printed materials like maps, visitors guides and freebies. A minivan will tow the kiosk around the city and broader region.

An upcoming TV show, “Good Things Brewing,” will see host David Caruso conducting interviews throughout the city with Milwaukee’s most interesting people. In partnership with Plum Media, the show is set to debut this fall on national TV, local stations and YouTube.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

VISIT Milwaukee will also create another “mobile passport”: a Treat Yourself pass, which offer users savings on items and experiences throughout the city, will be live July 13. Sponsored by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, the new pass will include exclusive deals on handheld dessert, snacks and other confections from more than 12 Milwaukee-area businesses.

Other passes include Milwaukee Deals, Brew City Beer and Milwaukee Cheese Curd, all available through the VISIT Milwaukee website.

The projects were announced on the heels of Travel Wisconsin’s 2021 statewide report, which showed that tourism is on the upswing after sustaining massive losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism had a $5.2 billion economic impact in the Greater Milwaukee area in 2021, down slightly from $5.9 billion in record-breaking 2019.

Anne Sayers, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, said the tourism surge is the culmination of “a team effort” with “lots of impressive moving parts.”

“First and foremost,” she saluted the city’s hospitality industry for working “harder than ever to get rooms turned over, orders on tables, performance halls booked and so much more.” In addition, she noted “the unwavering support of tourism by Governor Tony Evers, who has allocated more than $200 million in federal relief funds to our industry.”

“We are all here together to reflect and celebrate the successes of 2021 and to look ahead to the future,” said, president of the Milwaukee Urban League and incoming VISIT Milwaukee board chairwoman.

“In this future, I see my city integrated as a global city with more NBA championships and world series titles, more hotel rooms to support the expansion of the convention center and 195 neighborhoods united by a common love for this great place on a great land. Without a doubt, tourism can help us get there,” Hall said.

Keynote speaker Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International, outlined strategies for revitalizing the tourism industry and highlighted key events for tourism in Milwaukee, including the USA Triathlon, and a possible 2024 Republican National Convention bid for the city.

“Clearly, when you’ve got the civic leaders and the tourism leaders together, and the elected leaders all working together, magic happens,” Welsh said.

VISIT Milwaukee declared plans to join the Allyship Accountability program created by Destinations International, a consulting organization that advises tourism agencies. The program aims to advocate for and advance the interests of historically marginalized groups in a way that is measurable and transparent.

Another project announced at the meeting was the Destination Next Stakeholder Survey, which invites media members and business owners to share their views on the city. The survey’s anonymous results will be published in September, and will form the foundation for future tourism strategies. A second citizen survey will poll residents on their thoughts on Milwaukee’s strengths and how to market them.

VISIT Milwaukee honored four partner organizations during a brief awards ceremony. Gary Strothmann received the Heart of Milwaukee award. Strothmann, director of guest experience at Pabst Mansion, directs tours in six languages.

The Joe Bartolotta Hospitality award went to Mexican Fiesta. The festival drew 85,000 visitors in 2021 and has awarded $2 million in scholarship money to Hispanic Wisconsin students since its inception.

America’s Black Holocaust Museum, which reopened earlier this year, was awarded the Dear MKE award. The New York Times featured the museum in its article, “52 Places for a Changed World.”

A final award, Milwaukee Magnet, went to the Milwaukee Bucks. The team’s 2021 NBA World Champion title was cited for drawing visitors to the city and having a major economic impact.