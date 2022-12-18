The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. City Closes Mitchell Street Restaurant
Milwaukee Unified Soul shuttered after only a year in business.
Dec 15th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
2. Two Major Hospital Mergers Will Impact Wisconsin Residents
Advocate Aurora was approved to merge with Atrium earlier this month. Gundersen and Bellin also merged.
Dec 16th, 2022 by Joe Schulz
3. Amazon Billionaire Gives $6.5 Million To Milwaukee Schools
MacKenzie Scott funds Hmong American Peace Academy and Carmen Schools.
Dec 12th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. New Mexican Restaurant For Walker’s Point
La Chinampa would relocate from Greenfield to the former site of Boo Boo’s.
Dec 13th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Former Pan Am Motel Could Be Redeveloped
TEAM and Wisconsin Redevelopment plan affordable housing on W. Wisconsin Ave.
Dec 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Approves Funding For Pedestrian Plaza, Protected Bike Lane
Tax revenue from three apartment buildings will be tied to East Side pedestrian and bicycle improvements.
Dec 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. New Barbershop Will Serve Beers and Pedicures For Men
Mancave Milwaukee slated to open near the corner of Milwaukee Street and Wisconsin Avenue.
Dec 16th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
8. Ninja Steakhouse Approaches Opening Date
The sushi-hibachi restaurant will feature three distinct levels including a basement karaoke bar.
Dec 15th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
9. Hidden Gem: Aladdin’s City Cafe
Located in the basement of a municipal building, the breakfast and lunch spot is a welcome stop off the beaten path.
Dec 12th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
10. Plats and Parcels: Residential Treatment Center Opens Downtown
48-bed eating disorder facility in a 7-story building. Plus: All the week’s real estate news.
Dec 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Fatal Crash on N Mayfair Rd
Dec 13th, 2022 by Wauwatosa Police Department
2. Habitat ReStore Salvaging Huge Donation of Reusable Materials From Historic Komatsu Campus
Dec 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
Dec 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
3. Statement Regarding Northridge Lake Tragedy
Dec 12th, 2022 by County Executive David Crowley
4. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
6. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1
Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen
7. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO coming to Cathedral Square Park in January
World-renowned art duo bringing 24 light-emitting sculptures to Milwaukee for an immersive experience
Dec 13th, 2022 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
8. Postal worker killed while serving the public
Statement of Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. December 12, 2022
Dec 12th, 2022 by Ald. Mark Chambers, Jr.
9. “Rediscovering Ruth Grotenrath: All Things Belong To This Earth” Opens at the Warehouse Art Museum on Jan. 13, 2023
Exhibition celebrates the renowned artist’s 50-year career with over 90 works of art
Dec 16th, 2022 by The Warehouse MKE
