The Week’s Greatest Hits

City Closes Mitchell Street Restaurant

1. City Closes Mitchell Street Restaurant

Milwaukee Unified Soul shuttered after only a year in business.

Dec 15th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Two Major Hospital Mergers Will Impact Wisconsin Residents

2. Two Major Hospital Mergers Will Impact Wisconsin Residents

Advocate Aurora was approved to merge with Atrium earlier this month. Gundersen and Bellin also merged.

Dec 16th, 2022 by Joe Schulz

Amazon Billionaire Gives $6.5 Million To Milwaukee Schools

3. Amazon Billionaire Gives $6.5 Million To Milwaukee Schools

MacKenzie Scott funds Hmong American Peace Academy and Carmen Schools.

Dec 12th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

New Mexican Restaurant For Walker’s Point

4. New Mexican Restaurant For Walker’s Point

La Chinampa would relocate from Greenfield to the former site of Boo Boo’s.

Dec 13th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Former Pan Am Motel Could Be Redeveloped

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Former Pan Am Motel Could Be Redeveloped

TEAM and Wisconsin Redevelopment plan affordable housing on W. Wisconsin Ave.

Dec 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Approves Funding For Pedestrian Plaza, Protected Bike Lane

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Approves Funding For Pedestrian Plaza, Protected Bike Lane

Tax revenue from three apartment buildings will be tied to East Side pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

Dec 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

New Barbershop Will Serve Beers and Pedicures For Men

7. New Barbershop Will Serve Beers and Pedicures For Men

Mancave Milwaukee slated to open near the corner of Milwaukee Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Dec 16th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Ninja Steakhouse Approaches Opening Date

8. Ninja Steakhouse Approaches Opening Date

The sushi-hibachi restaurant will feature three distinct levels including a basement karaoke bar.

Dec 15th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Hidden Gem: Aladdin’s City Cafe

9. Hidden Gem: Aladdin’s City Cafe

Located in the basement of a municipal building, the breakfast and lunch spot is a welcome stop off the beaten path.

Dec 12th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: Residential Treatment Center Opens Downtown

10. Plats and Parcels: Residential Treatment Center Opens Downtown

48-bed eating disorder facility in a 7-story building. Plus: All the week’s real estate news.

Dec 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Fatal Crash on N Mayfair Rd

1. Fatal Crash on N Mayfair Rd

 

Dec 13th, 2022 by Wauwatosa Police Department

Habitat ReStore Salvaging Huge Donation of Reusable Materials From Historic Komatsu Campus

2. Habitat ReStore Salvaging Huge Donation of Reusable Materials From Historic Komatsu Campus

New Baiting And Feeding Ban Begins Dec. 12, 2022

Dec 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

Statement Regarding Northridge Lake Tragedy

3. Statement Regarding Northridge Lake Tragedy

 

Dec 12th, 2022 by County Executive David Crowley

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

4. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

The United Performing Arts Fund Announces Scott Beightol as Board Chair and Five New Board Members

5. The United Performing Arts Fund Announces Scott Beightol as Board Chair and Five New Board Members

 

Dec 15th, 2022 by United Performing Arts Fund

Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

6. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

 

Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen

“Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO coming to Cathedral Square Park in January

7. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO coming to Cathedral Square Park in January

World-renowned art duo bringing 24 light-emitting sculptures to Milwaukee for an immersive experience

Dec 13th, 2022 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Postal worker killed while serving the public

8. Postal worker killed while serving the public

Statement of Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. December 12, 2022

Dec 12th, 2022 by Ald. Mark Chambers, Jr.

“Rediscovering Ruth Grotenrath: All Things Belong To This Earth” Opens at the Warehouse Art Museum on Jan. 13, 2023

9. “Rediscovering Ruth Grotenrath: All Things Belong To This Earth” Opens at the Warehouse Art Museum on Jan. 13, 2023

Exhibition celebrates the renowned artist’s 50-year career with over 90 works of art

Dec 16th, 2022 by The Warehouse MKE

Gov. Evers Announces State Building Commission Approves $253 Million in Projects Across Wisconsin

10. Gov. Evers Announces State Building Commission Approves $253 Million in Projects Across Wisconsin

 

Dec 14th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

