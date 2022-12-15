Ninja Steakhouse Approaches Opening Date
The sushi-hibachi restaurant will feature three distinct levels including a basement karaoke bar.
A long-awaited sushi-hibachi restaurant is making progress towards opening in the East Town neighborhood.
The restaurant, Ninja MKE Japanese Steakhouse, was first proposed in 2019 when owner Li Chai Chen purchased the building with plans to renovate it and open a restaurant by June 2020.
East Town’s Ninja MKE, 770 N. Milwaukee St., would be the third location for Chen, who also owns Ninja restaurants in West Bend and Menomonee Falls.
Chen plans to offer a similar menu, including appetizers, soup, noodles, bento boxes and an extensive sushi menu; however, the new restaurant will be the largest of the three. With 7,800 square feet of space and three stories, the restaurant will be able to seat up to 300 guests at once.
Each of the restaurant’s three levels will offer a distinct experience, said manager Neil Reaves in an interview. The topmost level will be the hibachi floor, where specialized chefs will prepare meat and vegetables on blazing hot grills. The restaurant plans to have 10 hibachi stations.
The restaurant’s sizeable menu includes appetizers such as crab rangoon, gyoza, edamame and fried oysters, as well as a variety of soups and salads. Bento boxes, accompanied by sides of miso soup, white rice and a California roll, are available with a choice of protein.
Other offerings include noodles, fried rice, hibachi, teriyaki, tempura and dozens of sushi and sashimi options. The restaurant also offers a kids menu. Despite its categorization as a steakhouse, the restaurant also features plenty of pescatarian and vegetarian options.
A liquor license for the business is currently pending before the Common Council. If granted, the business plans to offer 12 draught beers on tap in addition to the full bar.
“It’s in my blood,” he told Urban Milwaukee.
Ninja MKE is planned for the building that was previously home to Catch 22. The bar and restaurant closed in 2015 and has been vacant since.
Once open, Ninja MKE would serve lunch, dinner and late-night meals. It’s expected to open daily from 11 a.m. until bar close. The karaoke level would have abbreviated hours, from 4 p.m. until close, according to Reaves.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.