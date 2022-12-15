Ninja Steakhouse Approaches Opening Date

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A long-awaited sushi-hibachi restaurant is making progress towards opening in the East Town neighborhood.

The restaurant, Ninja MKE Japanese Steakhouse, was first proposed in 2019 when owner Li Chai Chen purchased the building with plans to renovate it and open a restaurant by June 2020.

Though the pandemic put those plans on hold, the restaurant is now in its final stages of preparation, with plans to open in late December or early January.

East Town’s Ninja MKE, 770 N. Milwaukee St., would be the third location for Chen, who also owns Ninja restaurants in West Bend and Menomonee Falls.

Chen plans to offer a similar menu, including appetizers, soup, noodles, bento boxes and an extensive sushi menu; however, the new restaurant will be the largest of the three. With 7,800 square feet of space and three stories, the restaurant will be able to seat up to 300 guests at once.

Each of the restaurant’s three levels will offer a distinct experience, said manager Neil Reaves in an interview. The topmost level will be the hibachi floor, where specialized chefs will prepare meat and vegetables on blazing hot grills. The restaurant plans to have 10 hibachi stations.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The middle floor will contain the main dining area and lounge, as well as a sushi bar and beverage bar, while the finished basement will feature a bar and lounge, plus seven karaoke rooms, according to a license application for the business.

The restaurant’s sizeable menu includes appetizers such as crab rangoon, gyoza, edamame and fried oysters, as well as a variety of soups and salads. Bento boxes, accompanied by sides of miso soup, white rice and a California roll, are available with a choice of protein.

Other offerings include noodles, fried rice, hibachi, teriyaki, tempura and dozens of sushi and sashimi options. The restaurant also offers a kids menu. Despite its categorization as a steakhouse, the restaurant also features plenty of pescatarian and vegetarian options.

A liquor license for the business is currently pending before the Common Council. If granted, the business plans to offer 12 draught beers on tap in addition to the full bar.

Reaves, who will oversee day-to-day operations at Ninja, has more than 25 years of industry experience. Starting with his first high school job as a busboy, Reaves worked his way up through the ranks, continuing throughout college and into his adult life. In addition to his management experience, Reaves is also a trained sushi and hibachi chef.

“It’s in my blood,” he told Urban Milwaukee.

Ninja MKE is planned for the building that was previously home to Catch 22. The bar and restaurant closed in 2015 and has been vacant since.

Once open, Ninja MKE would serve lunch, dinner and late-night meals. It’s expected to open daily from 11 a.m. until bar close. The karaoke level would have abbreviated hours, from 4 p.m. until close, according to Reaves.