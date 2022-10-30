Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A six-story apartment building would replace a vacant industrial building at the southeast corner of S. 5th St. and W. Mineral St. under a proposal from New Land Enterprises. But its approval highlights the delicate balance the city is attempting to maintain between encouraging development along S. 5th St. and not overwhelming nearby single-family and duplex homes.

The proposed 87-unit building is effectively a clone of two that New Land recently built nearby and is a reflection of the developer’s success leasing the properties. The first building, Quartet, was completed in 2020 and fully leased within a couple of months. The second building, Element, was fully leased as soon as it opened last spring.

The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved two zoning variances on Oct. 6 to enable the construction of the latest building. The project needs special approval because it would exceed the allowed height and density for the site.

Department of City Development planning manager Sam Leichtling told the board that his department supports the project because it complies with the area land-use plans, including one for development along recently-rebuilt S. 5th St., and is consistent with the intent of the zoning code. Approving the variances, he said, was also in line with the city’s 2020 approval of variances for the Element building, which is located directly across W. Mineral St.

The planning manager said New Land and project designer Korb + Associates Architects adjusted the proposal at the city’s suggestion after gathering neighborhood feedback. Those changes included increasing the amount of first-floor retail space to meet the zoning code, adjusting the east-facing facade and venting the first and second floor parking structure to the roof instead of the side of the building.

But a handful of residents that live near the site still spoke against the project. They said the market-rate building would cause gentrification, displacing the area’s predominantly Latino population. At least one neighbor raised concern that the new development would negatively affect their property because balconies would be looking down on his house and yard.

“I feel the pain. We have been trying to figure out how we can make the development work for the neighborhood,” said area representative and Common Council President

He said some of the neighbors that spoke were not engaged with the multiple planning efforts in recent years that have covered S. 5th St. and the surrounding area. Those plans, said the alderman, legally guide the zoning board’s decisions and call for more density on the narrowed commercial street.

Board member Eric Lowenberg said that it was difficult not to consider the neighbors’ concerns, but reiterated that the variance request limited what could be considered to more technical factors relating to compliance with area land-use plans.

“They’re not being ignored,” said board chair Roy B. Evans of the neighbors’ concerns.

“I understand the tensions the neighbors are having,” said Perez. “The same neighbors may want to participate in looking at reopening the neighborhood plan in looking at when is it that there is enough density and where does it stop.”

The alderman said it was his hope that the new tax revenue from the development would help support improvements in the area. A 2021 tax incremental financing district amendment paid for traffic calming measures in the area.

New Land would purchase and raze the building at the site, last used by American Metalcast Technologies. The oldest portion of the complex, a two-story Italianate structure, was built in 1872, according to a Wisconsin Historical Society report. The property is addressed as 1000-1010 S. 5th St.

The developer would also purchase and demolish a small garage at 417 W. Mineral St. Both properties are owned by the Zbigniew Kulig Revocable Trust and assessed for a combined $334,800. The resulting, L-shaped site would be 22,090 square feet.

The development would include environmental remediation for the property’s past use as a gas station and a metal casting plant.

The building would include 102 parking spaces, substantially exceeding the 58 the zoning code requires and an increase from the 79 spaces initially proposed in June.

Photos

June Renderings

May 2022 Photos of Element

