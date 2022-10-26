Committee Okays Sale of Former Movie Theater
Father-daughter team would rehabilitate building into art studio and office.
A 111-year-old movie theater would see new life as an art studio under a proposal from father-daughter duo Luis and Tatiana Lugo.
On Tuesday, the Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee unanimously approved selling the former Grand Theater, 2917-2923 N. Holton St., to the Lugos.
“We are going to turn the upstairs into property management offices. A lot of the old raw materials and things that he finds in his properties, we’re going to bring them downstairs and do a reuse, recycle thing,” said Tatiana to the committee.
Luis operates Power Property Management, which renovates and leases houses throughout the city. His work drew praise from Common Council President Jose G. Perez. The southside alderman said Luis had renovated a long-vacant home in his district to “a really high standard.” He noted that Luis previously received a “Cream of the Cream City” award from the Historic Preservation Commission.
The building on Holton Street was constructed in 1911, with the theater later expanded to 850 seats in 1922. It was operated as a neighborhood theater until the 1970s. But the seats eventually gave way to pews. It was owned and occupied by the Haven for Hope Ministries, until the organization lost the facility in property tax foreclosure in 2016.
In 2018, the Riverwest Investment Cooperative, a nonprofit group led by area residents, secured city approval to convert the facility into the Grand Imagination Theater with two stages. But the organization announced in August 2020 that it canceled its plan because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DCD representative Rhonda Szallai said another buyer proposed converting the 6,846-square-foot structure into eight apartments. “But that one failed to materialize,” she told the committee.
The Lugos, based on an April permit request, have been eyeing the structure for several months.
According to a DCD report, they will pay the full asking price of $15,000. Renovations, which include reconstructing the parapet and installing new windows, are estimated to cost $154,000.
The theater was designed by architect John Roth, Jr. A 1927 remodeling, according to a Cinema Treasures report, gave it an atmospheric style with the interior ceiling patterned after a Mediterranean night sky. It was later known as the Puerto Rico Theatre and featured adult films.
Area Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs praised the Lugo’s commitment to the city and the support of her colleagues in endorsing the sale. The full council will consider the sale on Nov. 1.
2 thoughts on “Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Okays Sale of Former Movie Theater”
How could a non-profit church lose a property thru a tax foreclosure? Do church groups/non-profits even pay taxes?
@TransitRider – I can’t speak to the specifics of this situation but there are a couple of ways. One – a church can be taxed, even partially, based on the actual use of the property (is it being leased?). Churches also can fail to file for the exemption. Two – unpaid municipal service charges, including water service, get placed on the property tax bill as part of the collections process.