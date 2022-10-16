Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 16th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Cream City Brick House Proposed For East Side

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Cream City Brick House Proposed For East Side

Developer Juli Kaufmann would build new residence with reclaimed brick.

Oct 12th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Former Bay View MCFI Facility For Sale

2. Plats and Parcels: Former Bay View MCFI Facility For Sale

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Oct 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Neighbors Give Up, Historic Commission Rules Summit Homes Not Historic

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Neighbors Give Up, Historic Commission Rules Summit Homes Not Historic

But proposed apartment building still needs zoning change.

Oct 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: MCTS Bus Drivers Authorize A Strike

4. Transportation: MCTS Bus Drivers Authorize A Strike

MCTS and union reach impasse over wages, healthcare. Union gives leadership authority to call a strike.

Oct 12th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Seven Swans Creperie To Open in Former Dino’s

5. Seven Swans Creperie To Open in Former Dino’s

Missouri-based creperie plans second location for Riverwest.

Oct 13th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

6. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Friday Photos: New Beerline Trail Connector Building

7. Friday Photos: New Beerline Trail Connector Building

Building will be a hub, with new cafe, on expanded trail.

Oct 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Winter Farmers Market Ditching Deer District for Capitol Drive

8. Winter Farmers Market Ditching Deer District for Capitol Drive

Farmers market will relocate to church at 53rd and Capitol for upcoming season.

Oct 11th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Now Serving: Falcon Bowl is Coming Back

9. Now Serving: Falcon Bowl is Coming Back

Plus: Six new restaurants coming, farewell to Boo-Boo’s and more.

Oct 9th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: After UWM Lawsuit Loss, City Could Rewrite Historic Preservation Ordinance

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: After UWM Lawsuit Loss, City Could Rewrite Historic Preservation Ordinance

Change would be a safeguard on state-owned buildings.

Oct 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Homicidal reckless driver kills pastor at busy downtown intersection

1. Homicidal reckless driver kills pastor at busy downtown intersection

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman October 13, 2022

Oct 13th, 2022 by Ald. Bob Bauman

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Milwaukee Public Relations Firm to Pay $2.25 Million to Resolve Allegations It Wrongfully Received a Paycheck Protection Program Loan

3. Milwaukee Public Relations Firm to Pay $2.25 Million to Resolve Allegations It Wrongfully Received a Paycheck Protection Program Loan

 

Oct 13th, 2022 by U.S. Department of Justice

VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Marketing and Communications Staff

4. VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Marketing and Communications Staff

 

Oct 6th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee

MPD Towed over 100 Vehicles Since the New Tow Policy Went into Effect

5. MPD Towed over 100 Vehicles Since the New Tow Policy Went into Effect

 

Oct 7th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Samantha S. Bailey to Their Civil Litigation Group

6. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Samantha S. Bailey to Their Civil Litigation Group

 

Oct 11th, 2022 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Midwest Artists Take Center Stage in New Exhibition at Villa Terrace Art Museum

7. Midwest Artists Take Center Stage in New Exhibition at Villa Terrace Art Museum

Three Rising Artists Tackle Identity and Experiences in Sculpture

Oct 12th, 2022 by Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Marquette University Board of Trustees elects three new members

8. Marquette University Board of Trustees elects three new members

 

Oct 5th, 2022 by Marquette University

West Allis Alderperson Angelito Tenorio Announces Resignation from Common Council

9. West Allis Alderperson Angelito Tenorio Announces Resignation from Common Council

 

Oct 10th, 2022 by West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

10. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us