The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Cream City Brick House Proposed For East Side
Developer Juli Kaufmann would build new residence with reclaimed brick.
Oct 12th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Plats and Parcels: Former Bay View MCFI Facility For Sale
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Oct 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Neighbors Give Up, Historic Commission Rules Summit Homes Not Historic
But proposed apartment building still needs zoning change.
Oct 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Transportation: MCTS Bus Drivers Authorize A Strike
MCTS and union reach impasse over wages, healthcare. Union gives leadership authority to call a strike.
Oct 12th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
5. Seven Swans Creperie To Open in Former Dino’s
Missouri-based creperie plans second location for Riverwest.
Oct 13th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
6. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
7. Friday Photos: New Beerline Trail Connector Building
Building will be a hub, with new cafe, on expanded trail.
Oct 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Winter Farmers Market Ditching Deer District for Capitol Drive
Farmers market will relocate to church at 53rd and Capitol for upcoming season.
Oct 11th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
9. Now Serving: Falcon Bowl is Coming Back
Plus: Six new restaurants coming, farewell to Boo-Boo’s and more.
Oct 9th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: After UWM Lawsuit Loss, City Could Rewrite Historic Preservation Ordinance
Change would be a safeguard on state-owned buildings.
Oct 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Homicidal reckless driver kills pastor at busy downtown intersection
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman October 13, 2022
Oct 13th, 2022 by Ald. Bob Bauman
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Marketing and Communications Staff
Oct 6th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee
7. Midwest Artists Take Center Stage in New Exhibition at Villa Terrace Art Museum
Three Rising Artists Tackle Identity and Experiences in Sculpture
Oct 12th, 2022 by Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
8. Marquette University Board of Trustees elects three new members
Oct 5th, 2022 by Marquette University
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 9th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 2nd, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 25th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee