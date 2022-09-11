Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 11th, 2022 07:00 am

Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward Tower Site Sells For $6 Million

Developer expected to ramp up construction of 31-story tower along the river.

Sep 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Hotel Changes Hands in Sheriff’s Sale

Atlanta-based company purchases former Fairfield Inn & Suites on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Sep 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Evers Unveils $2 Billion Schools Plan

Added K-12 funding for school meals, mental health programs and per pupil spending.

Sep 6th, 2022 by Leah Treidler

Back in the News: How Johnson Avoided Paying Tons of Taxes

Meanwhile his backers are running an ad claiming Mandela Barnes didn’t pay his taxes.

Aug 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Remembering Bill Sell

Activist, long-time Bay View resident passed away Thursday at the age of 83.

Sep 4th, 2022 by Virginia Small

North Avenue Market Opens Wednesday

New food hall brings food, drink, gathering space to former bank building on 59th and North.

Sep 6th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Back in the News: Michels Calls For ‘Pitchforks and Torches’

Republican candidate for governor attacks media. Democrats accuse him of ‘encouraging violence.’

Sep 3rd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Photo Gallery: 2022 Labor Day Parade

Union members march to lakefront festival grounds to see President Joe Biden.

Sep 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Long Chase, Downtown Shootout Leads To Death of Homicide Suspect

Southside traffic stop results in chase that ends at Water Street bar district.

Sep 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

RPW Files Campaign Finance Violation Complaint Against Brad Pfaff and Mandela Barnes

Attorneys for the Republican Party of Wisconsin have filed ethics complaints with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission

Sep 6th, 2022 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Tim Michels for Governor

“After speaking with Tim Michels, it’s clear he shares our same vision for a safer Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner.Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Tim Michels for Governor

Sep 2nd, 2022 by Tim Michels

MPS Foundation Executive Director Departs

Foundation Seeks New Leader; Wendell Willis Takes New Role with Local Initiative

Sep 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

MPD Officer Involved Shooting 

The suspect, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries.

Sep 3rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

PEARLS For Teen Girls Welcomes Two New Board Members

Aug 25th, 2022 by PEARLS for Teen Girls

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Marquette University Dean Piloting Faculty in Residence Program in Fall 2022

The vision for the Faculty in Residence program is for faculty participants to serve as a clear and visible presence to help deepen integration and a more holistic student experience at Marquette

Sep 1st, 2022 by Marquette University

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Rojo Must Go Show

MKE’s Progressive Political Comedy Show Returns!

Sep 2nd, 2022 by Laughing Liberally

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Washington County

This is Wisconsin’s first confirmed case of HPAI in a domestic flock since May.

Sep 2nd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

