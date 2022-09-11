The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward Tower Site Sells For $6 Million
Developer expected to ramp up construction of 31-story tower along the river.
Sep 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Hotel Changes Hands in Sheriff’s Sale
Atlanta-based company purchases former Fairfield Inn & Suites on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Sep 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Evers Unveils $2 Billion Schools Plan
Added K-12 funding for school meals, mental health programs and per pupil spending.
Sep 6th, 2022 by Leah Treidler
4. Back in the News: How Johnson Avoided Paying Tons of Taxes
Meanwhile his backers are running an ad claiming Mandela Barnes didn’t pay his taxes.
Aug 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
5. Remembering Bill Sell
Activist, long-time Bay View resident passed away Thursday at the age of 83.
Sep 4th, 2022 by Virginia Small
6. North Avenue Market Opens Wednesday
New food hall brings food, drink, gathering space to former bank building on 59th and North.
Sep 6th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
7. Back in the News: Michels Calls For ‘Pitchforks and Torches’
Republican candidate for governor attacks media. Democrats accuse him of ‘encouraging violence.’
Sep 3rd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
8. Photo Gallery: 2022 Labor Day Parade
Union members march to lakefront festival grounds to see President Joe Biden.
Sep 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Long Chase, Downtown Shootout Leads To Death of Homicide Suspect
Southside traffic stop results in chase that ends at Water Street bar district.
Sep 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. RPW Files Campaign Finance Violation Complaint Against Brad Pfaff and Mandela Barnes
Attorneys for the Republican Party of Wisconsin have filed ethics complaints with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission
Sep 6th, 2022 by Republican Party of Wisconsin
3. Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Tim Michels for Governor
“After speaking with Tim Michels, it’s clear he shares our same vision for a safer Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner.Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Tim Michels for Governor
Sep 2nd, 2022 by Tim Michels
4. MPS Foundation Executive Director Departs
Foundation Seeks New Leader; Wendell Willis Takes New Role with Local Initiative
Sep 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.
5. MPD Officer Involved Shooting
The suspect, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries.
Sep 3rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
6. PEARLS For Teen Girls Welcomes Two New Board Members
Aug 25th, 2022 by PEARLS for Teen Girls
8. Marquette University Dean Piloting Faculty in Residence Program in Fall 2022
The vision for the Faculty in Residence program is for faculty participants to serve as a clear and visible presence to help deepen integration and a more holistic student experience at Marquette
Sep 1st, 2022 by Marquette University
9. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Rojo Must Go Show
MKE’s Progressive Political Comedy Show Returns!
Sep 2nd, 2022 by Laughing Liberally
10. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Washington County
This is Wisconsin’s first confirmed case of HPAI in a domestic flock since May.
Sep 2nd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
