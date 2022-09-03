Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, has called on people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches that have taken anti-gay positions and a group that also opposes some forms of contraception.

Michels made his comment in an interview with conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna, as Scott Bauer reported.

On Wednesday, a story by reporter Corrine Hess revealed that Michels and his wife Barbara “donated $250,000 to anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion groups, representing about 15% of his total donations in 2020. The Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation funded organizations that oppose all forms of contraception and abortions in all cases. The foundation also spent thousands on churches with anti-LGBTQ beliefs.”

Michels quickly launched an attack on the newspaper, as Urban Milwaukee reported, releasing an email to his supporters declaring that “The media has reached a new low in Wisconsin,” and accusing the JS of “disgusting, anti-religious bigotry.”

The donations by the Michels dramatize his opposition to abortion — he has said the state’s 1849 abortion ban, which allows no exceptions for victims of rape and incest, is in line with his personal beliefs — and his opposition to same-sex marriage. Both positions are opposed by a majority of voters in the state, as polls by the Marquette University Law School have found. In addition, one of the groups funded by the Michels foundation is Pro Life Wisconsin, which supports a complete ban not just on abortion, but on the most common forms of contraception and birth control — a position also opposed by most voters.

Since the story’s publication on his donations, “Michels has gone after not just Evers and Democrats, but also the Journal Sentinel and, more broadly, all reporters,” Bauer reported.