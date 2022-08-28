The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Back in the News: How Johnson Avoided Paying Tons of Taxes
Meanwhile his backers are running an ad claiming Mandela Barnes didn’t pay his taxes.
Aug 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Approves Controversial Church Apartment Plan
Heated hearing results in addition of a traffic study that city officials expect to prove negligible impact.
Aug 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
4. The Glass Pantry Will Close
The first-of-its-kind store in Milwaukee has not yet announced an official closing date.
Aug 23rd, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
5. MKE Brewing Selling 9th Street Brewery
Brewery and taproom will close on Aug. 30, but beers are expected to live on.
Aug 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Friday Photos: BRT Stations Reshape Wisconsin Avenue
New transit line transforming Milwaukee’s main street even before operation begins.
Aug 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: The Legacy of Rembert Weakland
A once revered giant of the Catholic Church dies with a tarnished reputation.
Aug 24th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: The 1500s Development May Be Nixed
Owner-occupant of proposed Lower East Side office and townhouse project lists property for sale.
Aug 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Good Soup Coming To Southwest Side
Takeout only spot on 92nd and Oklahoma would offer small-batch soups, sandwiches and house-made sourdough.
Aug 25th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: FPC Files For Design Approval For Deer District Concert Complex
But opposition emerges and the Wisconsin Center District raises concern.
Aug 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
6. Take the Shuttle to Mexican Fiesta
Traffic and parking are a breeze when you ride to Mexican Fiesta on the bus!
Aug 23rd, 2013 by Milwaukee County Transit System
9. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update
Aug 19th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
10. Bay View Bash set to return Saturday, September 17
Aug 25th, 2022 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic
