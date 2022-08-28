The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

4. The Glass Pantry Will Close The first-of-its-kind store in Milwaukee has not yet announced an official closing date. Aug 23rd, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

5. MKE Brewing Selling 9th Street Brewery Brewery and taproom will close on Aug. 30, but beers are expected to live on. Aug 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Good Soup Coming To Southwest Side Takeout only spot on 92nd and Oklahoma would offer small-batch soups, sandwiches and house-made sourdough. Aug 25th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.