Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 28th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Back in the News: How Johnson Avoided Paying Tons of Taxes

1. Back in the News: How Johnson Avoided Paying Tons of Taxes

Meanwhile his backers are running an ad claiming Mandela Barnes didn’t pay his taxes.

Aug 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Approves Controversial Church Apartment Plan

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Approves Controversial Church Apartment Plan

Heated hearing results in addition of a traffic study that city officials expect to prove negligible impact.

Aug 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

3. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

The Glass Pantry Will Close

4. The Glass Pantry Will Close

The first-of-its-kind store in Milwaukee has not yet announced an official closing date.

Aug 23rd, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

MKE Brewing Selling 9th Street Brewery

5. MKE Brewing Selling 9th Street Brewery

Brewery and taproom will close on Aug. 30, but beers are expected to live on.

Aug 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: BRT Stations Reshape Wisconsin Avenue

6. Friday Photos: BRT Stations Reshape Wisconsin Avenue

New transit line transforming Milwaukee’s main street even before operation begins.

Aug 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Legacy of Rembert Weakland

7. Murphy’s Law: The Legacy of Rembert Weakland

A once revered giant of the Catholic Church dies with a tarnished reputation.

Aug 24th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: The 1500s Development May Be Nixed

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: The 1500s Development May Be Nixed

Owner-occupant of proposed Lower East Side office and townhouse project lists property for sale.

Aug 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Good Soup Coming To Southwest Side

9. Good Soup Coming To Southwest Side

Takeout only spot on 92nd and Oklahoma would offer small-batch soups, sandwiches and house-made sourdough.

Aug 25th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: FPC Files For Design Approval For Deer District Concert Complex

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: FPC Files For Design Approval For Deer District Concert Complex

But opposition emerges and the Wisconsin Center District raises concern.

Aug 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald Issues Statement on President Biden’s Cancellation of Student Loans

2. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald Issues Statement on President Biden’s Cancellation of Student Loans

 

Aug 25th, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

3. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Marquette University general counsel, VP for university relations named chair of Greater Milwaukee Foundation Board of Directors

4. Marquette University general counsel, VP for university relations named chair of Greater Milwaukee Foundation Board of Directors

 

Aug 23rd, 2022 by Marquette University

Shop Center Street – The New Black Wall Street event set for Saturday, August 27

5. Shop Center Street – The New Black Wall Street event set for Saturday, August 27

 

Aug 23rd, 2022 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

Take the Shuttle to Mexican Fiesta

6. Take the Shuttle to Mexican Fiesta

Traffic and parking are a breeze when you ride to Mexican Fiesta on the bus!

Aug 23rd, 2013 by Milwaukee County Transit System

National Park Service Awards $290,000 To Lizard Mound State Park For Site Enhancements

7. National Park Service Awards $290,000 To Lizard Mound State Park For Site Enhancements

 

Aug 19th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

8. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

9. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

 

Aug 19th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Bay View Bash set to return Saturday, September 17

10. Bay View Bash set to return Saturday, September 17

 

Aug 25th, 2022 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us