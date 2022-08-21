Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 21st, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: 10 Riverwalk Projects Will Greatly Expand System

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: 10 Riverwalk Projects Will Greatly Expand System

Three-mile, award-winning corridor is becoming far more than a downtown amenity.

Aug 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

2. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Kia, Hyundai Thefts Now National Problem

3. Kia, Hyundai Thefts Now National Problem

Chicago’s auto thefts up 767%, Seattle up 620% as Milwaukee’s scourge spreads via social media.

Aug 17th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Concordia’s Huge Seawall Impacts Mequon Homes On Lake Michigan

4. Concordia’s Huge Seawall Impacts Mequon Homes On Lake Michigan

University’s 2,700-foot protective wall causes erosion for nearby residents, who may lose homes.

Aug 15th, 2022 by Mario Koran

Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Holds Northridge Mall Owners In Contempt, Issues $2,000 Daily Fine

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Holds Northridge Mall Owners In Contempt, Issues $2,000 Daily Fine

Chinese ownership group given until Friday to secure mall, trial scheduled for October 3.

Aug 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Abele’s Personal Spa, Pool Conservatory Challenged

6. Abele’s Personal Spa, Pool Conservatory Challenged

Neighbor Suzanne Hupy Cites “Light Pollution,” “Fundamental Change to Neighborhood” from Proposed 6,816 Square Foot Auxiliary Structure.

Aug 12th, 2022 by Michael Horne

Back In The News: More Layoffs for Journal Sentinel?

7. Back In The News: More Layoffs for Journal Sentinel?

Parent company Gannett faces financial issues, announces coming staff cuts, which may include Milwaukee paper.

Aug 15th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Asian Grocery and Deli For North Side

8. Asian Grocery and Deli For North Side

Mong Teng Food and Deli may open in early 2023 at 71st and Good Hope with deli items like spring rolls and bubble tea.

Aug 17th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Why Was Key City Leader Fired?

9. Why Was Key City Leader Fired?

Some in community question ousting of Office of Violence Prevention director Arnitta Holliman.

Aug 14th, 2022 by Edgar Mendez

Dining: Ventura’s Tacos Is The Real Thing

10. Dining: Ventura’s Tacos Is The Real Thing

Bay View restaurant has consistently good, genuinely Mexican fare.

Aug 18th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

MPD Officer Involved Shooting

2. MPD Officer Involved Shooting

 

Aug 11th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

3. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Radio Milwaukee names Kim Shine as HYFIN Production Manager

4. Radio Milwaukee names Kim Shine as HYFIN Production Manager

Shine brings a decade of experience working as a multimedia journalist throughout the Midwest to new role on HYFIN team

Aug 16th, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

5. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Growth of El Rey Food Mart Leads to North Shore Bank Constructing New Branch Across Street

6. Growth of El Rey Food Mart Leads to North Shore Bank Constructing New Branch Across Street

New North Shore Bank branch to continue to serve El Rey neighborhood’s needs; In-store bank branch that opened inside El Rey in 2004 was a first in Metro Milwaukee

Aug 15th, 2022 by North Shore Bank

Anna Maria Hodges Issues Statement Following Election Victory

7. Anna Maria Hodges Issues Statement Following Election Victory

 

Aug 10th, 2022 by Anna Hodges

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Adam J. Schleis to Their Criminal Defense and Juvenile Law Team

8. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Adam J. Schleis to Their Criminal Defense and Juvenile Law Team

 

Aug 16th, 2022 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Senator Herb Kohl Honored as Champion for Children

9. Senator Herb Kohl Honored as Champion for Children

Boys & Girls Clubs Recognize Philanthropist for Longtime Investment in Youth

Aug 8th, 2022 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin

Baldwin Helps Secure Over $31M in Federal Transportation Funding for Four Wisconsin Infrastructure Projects

10. Baldwin Helps Secure Over $31M in Federal Transportation Funding for Four Wisconsin Infrastructure Projects

 

Aug 10th, 2022 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us