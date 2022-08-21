The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: 10 Riverwalk Projects Will Greatly Expand System
Three-mile, award-winning corridor is becoming far more than a downtown amenity.
Aug 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
3. Kia, Hyundai Thefts Now National Problem
Chicago’s auto thefts up 767%, Seattle up 620% as Milwaukee’s scourge spreads via social media.
Aug 17th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Concordia’s Huge Seawall Impacts Mequon Homes On Lake Michigan
University’s 2,700-foot protective wall causes erosion for nearby residents, who may lose homes.
Aug 15th, 2022 by Mario Koran
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Holds Northridge Mall Owners In Contempt, Issues $2,000 Daily Fine
Chinese ownership group given until Friday to secure mall, trial scheduled for October 3.
Aug 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Abele’s Personal Spa, Pool Conservatory Challenged
Neighbor Suzanne Hupy Cites “Light Pollution,” “Fundamental Change to Neighborhood” from Proposed 6,816 Square Foot Auxiliary Structure.
Aug 12th, 2022 by Michael Horne
7. Back In The News: More Layoffs for Journal Sentinel?
Parent company Gannett faces financial issues, announces coming staff cuts, which may include Milwaukee paper.
Aug 15th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
8. Asian Grocery and Deli For North Side
Mong Teng Food and Deli may open in early 2023 at 71st and Good Hope with deli items like spring rolls and bubble tea.
Aug 17th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
9. Why Was Key City Leader Fired?
Some in community question ousting of Office of Violence Prevention director Arnitta Holliman.
Aug 14th, 2022 by Edgar Mendez
10. Dining: Ventura’s Tacos Is The Real Thing
Bay View restaurant has consistently good, genuinely Mexican fare.
Aug 18th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. MPD Officer Involved Shooting
Aug 11th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
4. Radio Milwaukee names Kim Shine as HYFIN Production Manager
Shine brings a decade of experience working as a multimedia journalist throughout the Midwest to new role on HYFIN team
Aug 16th, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
6. Growth of El Rey Food Mart Leads to North Shore Bank Constructing New Branch Across Street
New North Shore Bank branch to continue to serve El Rey neighborhood’s needs; In-store bank branch that opened inside El Rey in 2004 was a first in Metro Milwaukee
Aug 15th, 2022 by North Shore Bank
7. Anna Maria Hodges Issues Statement Following Election Victory
Aug 10th, 2022 by Anna Hodges
9. Senator Herb Kohl Honored as Champion for Children
Boys & Girls Clubs Recognize Philanthropist for Longtime Investment in Youth
Aug 8th, 2022 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin
