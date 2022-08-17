Asian Grocery and Deli For North Side

Mong Teng Food and Deli may open in early 2023 at 71st and Good Hope with deli items like spring rolls and bubble tea.

A new grocery store is planned for the Brynwood neighborhood on Milwaukee’s North Side.

Mong Teng Food and Deli, an Asian food market, would open at 7120 W. Good Hope Rd. The store would sell fresh produce, canned goods and frozen food, plus grab-and-go meals.

Ownerrecently filed an occupancy permit for the building, which he purchased last month for $590,000, according to an online listing from Coldwell Banker Realty. The 5,345-square-foot space formerly housed Anchor Properties LLC, a property management firm.

Lor said he wanted to open the market as an option for the Asian community in Milwaukee, as well as other populations who want to purchase specialty ingredients that are difficult to find at conventional grocery stores.

“They need more service,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of stores around the Milwaukee area.”

Alongside its regular grocery items, Mong Teng will have a deli offering hot food and pre-packaged meals for carryout. Spring rolls, egg rolls and bubble tea will be among the deli options.

Meals will be for carry out only. The market will not offer dine-in services or alcohol.

Lor said his business model prioritizes convenience for on-the-go customers. “We want to serve the community,” he said.

Take students for example. “If you’re a student, sometimes you’re so busy you don’t have time to cook,” Lor said. Unlike a sit-down restaurant, the market will allow customers to “grab and go, so it’s easy,” he added.

Though not intentionally, the site of the future market is conveniently located across the street from Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club, where dozens of athletes congregate throughout the week for evening soccer games.

A Pick ‘n Save grocery store is also nearby.

Lor said there’s still a long road ahead before the market is ready to open. The building will need to undergo renovations to add a kitchen and adapt the space for a grocery store format. The store will also need to pass a series of inspections leading up to its opening.

Lor said he is hoping for an opening in early 2023.

Earlier this year, Lor appeared before the Granville Advisory Committee with plans for a similar market in a different location, 6500-6510 N. 76th St.

The concept would be the same, said Lor, but at this time, there is no market planned for the 76th Street location.

Lor and his wife, Mong Theng Yang, are also landlords. According to city assessment records, the couple own 12 residential properties throughout the city.

