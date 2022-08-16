Radio Milwaukee names Kim Shine as HYFIN Production Manager

Shine brings a decade of experience working as a multimedia journalist throughout the Midwest to new role on HYFIN team

MILWAUKEE (August 16, 2022) – HYFIN (WYMS-88.9FM HD2), a channel from Radio Milwaukee, has named multimedia journalist Kim Shine as its Production Manager, the station announced Tuesday.

In her new position, Shine will oversee, produce and edit HYFIN audio content, including interviews with local and national artists, and business organizations; and HYFIN imaging. Additionally, she will work alongside HYFIN On-Air Host and Brand Ambassador Element Everest-Blanks on the production of HYFIN’s daily music and culture segment, “The Grapevine.” Shine will also assist in the production and distribution of nationally-syndicated program, “Rhythm Lab Radio.”

“We are excited to welcome Kim to the team and cannot wait to see her elevate our audio content and production,” said HYFIN Program Director. “Her extensive experience in journalism and reporting across the Midwest make her a valuable asset as a storyteller and advocate for Black Milwaukee.”

Shine worked most recently as a news reporter for WDJT-TV Milwaukee, producing news packages and doing live reports. Prior to that, she was a multimedia journalist and Saturday morning anchor at WNDU-TV South Bend, Ind., reporting on breaking, local and enterprise stories throughout Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. She’s also worked as a reporter for Sinclair Broadcast Group in Central Illinois.

“I’m thrilled to join the Radio Milwaukee team and bring my experience in documenting personal and important stories to HYFIN,” said Shine. “The mission and vision behind HYFIN deeply resonate with me, and I am excited to be settling in Milwaukee once again to do something incredibly meaningful for our community.”

Shine holds a Bachelors of Arts degree in Broadcasting and Public Relations from Grand Valley State University; and a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Northwestern University.