Ventura’s Tacos Is The Real Thing
Bay View restaurant has consistently good, genuinely Mexican fare.
I found Ventura’s Tacos on a sunny morning on my way to take a walk in Bay View. As I drove south on KK, I noticed someone wiping the morning dew off the chairs on a tiny patio facing the street. That suggested someone, probably the owner of this small restaurant on the corner of S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and S. Ellen St., took pride in his restaurant.
It was time for a visit. After several lunches with friends, I can report that Ventura’s is a restaurant I will continue to visit, even after four lunches, because there’s more to order on their extensive menu and so far, it’s all good.
Tacos Al Pastor, for example, are typical of tacos you would find on any street in the city, small corn tortillas, doubled up, and filled with tasty pork that’s been marinated, cooked for many hours, and thinly sliced to preserve the flavor of the marinade. The meat was tender, redolent of spices, and with the addition of onion and cilantro, classic street food. At Ventura’s, you can order your tacos Mexican style with onion and cilantro, or American style, an additional $.50, with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream.
Curiosity led me to order a Pambazo, another food served on the street, according to Jorge. This was a large circular bun which had been dipped in guajillo sauce before the pulled chicken was added along with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, and cheese. The chicken was lost in the middle, but with the addition of a companion’s jalapeno slices, all the flavors came to life including the chicken. Because I needed a knife and fork to keep the sandwich off my face, I asked Jorge how he eats the Pambazo. “I use utensils,” he said, “but many people will eat it with their hands.”
Two more classic street food dishes we ordered were the Mexican Corn and Frijoles Charros. The corn, served in a dish and not on the cob as it’s usually found in Mexico, had the requisite mayonnaise, chili powder, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese. My companion and I shared an order and I took a second order home because I wanted more.
If you are a shrimp aficionado, you can order it several ways: in Fajitas; with lime in Ceviche; in Nachos; ala Diablo; with vegetables and garlic; or a basic Shrimp Cocktail.
We tried it two ways and the Ceviche and the Nachos blew us away. The ceviche was icy cold and included lime and vinegar along with onion, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato, and the nachos were served warm with beans, jalapeno, melted cheddar, avocado, and sour cream. Both dishes were fresh, healthy, and included a lot of shrimp.
On our visits we also checked out such Tex-Mex dishes as the Quesadilla, Enchiladas, Chili Rellenos, and the Burrito Bowl. The quesadilla was huge; the enchiladas beautifully presented and delicious; and the chili rellenos stuffed with mozzarella needed more heat to soften the poblano chili. The bowl overflowed with juicy pulled chicken, rice and beans. We doused everything with the hot sauce, a perfect flavor-enhancer made with arbol chilis to give it spicy heat.
There’s more on the menu I need to try, especially the Mole con Pollo, Birria Tacos with goat, the Guacamole, and the Chilaquiles.
The next time you travel south on KK, look for the cheerful red umbrellas shading a dozen tables at the corner of KK and S. Ellen. Stop for a meal. You won’t be disappointed.
On The Menu
Photo Gallery
The Rundown
- Location: 2899 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Thu, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri-Sat
- Neighborhood:Neighborhood: Bay View
- UM Rating: 5 stars (average of Yelp, Trip Advisor and Zomato)
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Dining
-
Company Brewing Was a DisappointmentJun 9th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
-
Wicked Hop Is a Crowd PleaserJun 2nd, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
-
Al Pastor Offers Meaty Mexican FareApr 28th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
Review
-
Let Us Now Praise William KentridgeJul 19th, 2022 by Rafael Francisco Salas
-
Company Brewing Was a DisappointmentJun 9th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
-
Whodunit? Who CaresJun 7th, 2022 by Dominique Paul Noth