The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: IKON Hotel Deal At Risk of Default
Haywood Group could default on $4 million city loan. City could end up owning empty mall.
Jul 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. City Could Close Midtown Culver’s
Following last week’s 3-1 vote for non-renewal, Common Council moves to grant second hearing for restaurant.
Jul 28th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
3. Plats and Parcels: Fires Badly Damage Northridge Mall
More troubles for vacant mall. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jul 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Zoning Changes Could Grow City Population
City looks to update zoning code, in line with Mayor Johnson’s vision for growth.
Jul 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: A Radical Republican Debate
Which of GOP candidates Kleefisch, Michels and Ramthun had most extreme views in debate?
Jul 25th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Trade Hotel Tops Off
High-end, Deer District hotel with downtown views will open in March 2023.
Jul 27th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Entertainment: It’s A Weekend Full of Festivals!
There’s Brady Street Festival, German Fest and Weird Fest. Plus, the Riverwest 24 returns.
Jul 28th, 2022 by Michael Holloway
9. Bobby Portis Wants You to Visit Milwaukee
Bucks player and fan favorite partnering with VISIT Milwaukee to sell tourism.
Jul 25th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
10. Friday Photos: Schuster’s Returns to King Drive
Former department store now visible, to become ThriveOn King development.
Jul 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. Schedule released for 11th annual Bronzeville Week
Jul 22nd, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs
6. Civil Lawsuit Issued Against an Egregious Reckless Driver
Jul 25th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
8. Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court
Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges
10. Light the Hoan Intern Challenge Lights Up the City for a Second Year
400 interns compete to design a light show that best reflects local employers
Jul 19th, 2022 by Light the Hoan
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 24th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 17th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 10th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee