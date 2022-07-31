Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 31st, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: IKON Hotel Deal At Risk of Default

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: IKON Hotel Deal At Risk of Default

Haywood Group could default on $4 million city loan. City could end up owning empty mall.

Jul 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Could Close Midtown Culver’s

2. City Could Close Midtown Culver’s

Following last week’s 3-1 vote for non-renewal, Common Council moves to grant second hearing for restaurant.

Jul 28th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: Fires Badly Damage Northridge Mall

3. Plats and Parcels: Fires Badly Damage Northridge Mall

More troubles for vacant mall. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jul 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

4. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Zoning Changes Could Grow City Population

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Zoning Changes Could Grow City Population

City looks to update zoning code, in line with Mayor Johnson’s vision for growth.

Jul 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: A Radical Republican Debate

6. Murphy’s Law: A Radical Republican Debate

Which of GOP candidates Kleefisch, Michels and Ramthun had most extreme views in debate?

Jul 25th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Trade Hotel Tops Off

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Trade Hotel Tops Off

High-end, Deer District hotel with downtown views will open in March 2023.

Jul 27th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Entertainment: It’s A Weekend Full of Festivals!

8. Entertainment: It’s A Weekend Full of Festivals!

There’s Brady Street Festival, German Fest and Weird Fest. Plus, the Riverwest 24 returns.

Jul 28th, 2022 by Michael Holloway

Bobby Portis Wants You to Visit Milwaukee

9. Bobby Portis Wants You to Visit Milwaukee

Bucks player and fan favorite partnering with VISIT Milwaukee to sell tourism.

Jul 25th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: Schuster’s Returns to King Drive

10. Friday Photos: Schuster’s Returns to King Drive

Former department store now visible, to become ThriveOn King development.

Jul 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Schedule released for 11th annual Bronzeville Week

2. Schedule released for 11th annual Bronzeville Week

 

Jul 22nd, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

3. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

4. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

City of Milwaukee’s Independence Day Fireworks Rescheduled for August 2, 2022

5. City of Milwaukee’s Independence Day Fireworks Rescheduled for August 2, 2022

 

Jul 12th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee

Civil Lawsuit Issued Against an Egregious Reckless Driver

6. Civil Lawsuit Issued Against an Egregious Reckless Driver

 

Jul 25th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

7. West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

 

Jul 15th, 2021 by West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio

Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court

8. Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court

 

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges

“Top Gun” movie night scheduled for Aug. 19 in downtown Milwaukee postponed

9. “Top Gun” movie night scheduled for Aug. 19 in downtown Milwaukee postponed

 

Jul 22nd, 2022 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Light the Hoan Intern Challenge Lights Up the City for a Second Year

10. Light the Hoan Intern Challenge Lights Up the City for a Second Year

400 interns compete to design a light show that best reflects local employers

Jul 19th, 2022 by Light the Hoan

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us