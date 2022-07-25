City looks to update zoning code, in line with Mayor Johnson's vision for growth.

How will Milwaukee achieve Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s vision of attracting one million residents in the city?

The Department of City Development is proposing to study modifying the zoning code to encourage more housing development. That could include things like allowing higher density housing along transit corridors and simplifying or eliminating the special approval process for accessory dwelling units (carriage units).

“We have the kind of zoning code that a lot of cities are emulating,” said DCD city planning managerto the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Monday. “That said, as the code evolves we know we can make changes around the mayor’s goals of growth, transit-oriented development.”

The zoning code was last substantially updated in 2002 under Mayor John Norquist, but recent planning efforts have identified potential areas for improvement.

“A lot of those plans have made recommendations like adding housing near transit, how we regulate parking, accessory dwelling units, things like that,” said Leichtling. Nationally, city advocates have called for code reform to eliminate parking minimums, permit more development by right (without legislative approval) and allow a greater diversity of housing types.

DCD is now seeking to hire a consultant, with a $100,000 budget, to consider what changes could be made in Milwaukee. A report submitted to the council says those changes could allow more home-based businesses, increase housing options and affordability by allowing a greater number of housing styles and adjust parking requirements in a bid to improve affordability and meet climate goals.

“We do envision there being a fair amount of community engagement and outreach in this,” said Leitchling. He said DCD would manage the project, but the consulting team would assist with the engagement process and developing graphics to communicate different ideas.

Alderman Robert Bauman publicly questioned the cost. “What’s the problem we are trying to fix with this expenditure?”

“[The mayor] wanted to look at the zoning code to make sure there were not any barriers or impediments to development,” said Leichtling. “We are not proposing to throw out the code. It’s looking at those areas that could be tweaked.”

But Bauman suggested it could result in high-rise development along S. Superior St. in Bay View and N. Wahl Ave. on the East Side, two streets with lake views and valuable houses.

“That happened in Chicago. It’s exactly how a lot of the Chicago lakefront developed,” said Bauman, a Windy City native. He said it could bring significant upzoning to Milwaukee.

“We are not bringing you final ideas or final solutions today,” said Leitchling. He said the effort was more likely to tweak existing zoning districts, like the Local Business 2 (LB2) designation that is applied to many of the city’s commercial corridors. “I don’t anticipate it going in the weeds about any specific map amendments.”

Leichtling said the city would continue its process of updating area plans, like one effort currently underway for Bay View or another for Downtown. Those plans identify potential catalytic projects, zoning changes, uses and other strategies to be executed at a neighborhood level.

The committee unanimously approved the proposal. The funding would come from an already established planning fund. The full council is expected to vote on the proposal at its July 28 meeting.

The study is sponsored by Bauman, committee chair Michael Murphy and Council President Jose G. Perez.