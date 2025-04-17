Jeramey Jannene

This content is only for membersCommittee Overturns Plan Commission, Recommends ‘Missing Middle’ Housing

But coalition of community groups continues to strongly oppose proposal.

By - Apr 17th, 2025 11:32 am

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.