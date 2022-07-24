The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plats and Parcels: Fiserv Again Flirts With Relocating Headquarters
Plus: Our recap of the week’s real estate news
Jul 17th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: World’s Tallest Timber Tower Opens
Downtown mass-timber high-rise mixes exposed wood aesthetic with loads of amenities.
Jul 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. City Hall: Ald. Chantia Lewis Pleads Guilty, Removed From Office
Alderwoman faces August sentencing hearing following felony plea.
Jul 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. New Public Museum Design Unveiled
New, five-story museum inspired by state’s natural bluffs and waters.
Jul 18th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
5. The Rise of Lush Gourmet Popcorn
Local company started in 2014, popcorn sold in several places, now will open Lush Popcorn and Lemonade in Riverwest.
Jul 19th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
6. Layoffs at Milwaukee-Based Public Allies Cause Uproar
CEO says part of restructuring, while some employees call it retaliation.
Jul 16th, 2022 by Sam Woods
7. Transportation: County Must Decide On North-South BRT
Project could be transformative, but $148 million price tag nearly twice that of East-West BRT.
Jul 19th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
8. Op Ed: MMAC Freeway Expansion Plan Doesn’t Add Up
It’s predicated on a theory of congestion and economic development that has no evidence to support it.
Jul 15th, 2022 by Jeremy Fojut
9. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
10. Friday Photos: Street Car Flats Take Shape
99-year-old office building finds new life as housing
Jul 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. The Pabst Theater Group Introduces The Fitzgerald
The Group Acquires Another Historic Venue to Expand Wedding and Private Event Business
Jul 18th, 2022 by Pabst Theater Group
7. Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl comes to Milwaukee this November
Second College Bowl Game in Wisconsin Features Division III Football Teams from Regional Conferences
Jul 18th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee
8. Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court
Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges
9. Cyreia Sandlin to Anchor WISN 12’s Weekend Evening Newscasts
WISN 12 welcomes veteran anchor and reporter to anchor desk on weekend evenings
Jul 12th, 2022 by WISN 12
