The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jul 24th, 2022 07:00 am

Plats and Parcels: Fiserv Again Flirts With Relocating Headquarters

1. Plats and Parcels: Fiserv Again Flirts With Relocating Headquarters

Plus: Our recap of the week’s real estate news

Jul 17th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: World’s Tallest Timber Tower Opens

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: World’s Tallest Timber Tower Opens

Downtown mass-timber high-rise mixes exposed wood aesthetic with loads of amenities.

Jul 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Ald. Chantia Lewis Pleads Guilty, Removed From Office

3. City Hall: Ald. Chantia Lewis Pleads Guilty, Removed From Office

Alderwoman faces August sentencing hearing following felony plea.

Jul 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

New Public Museum Design Unveiled

4. New Public Museum Design Unveiled

New, five-story museum inspired by state’s natural bluffs and waters.

Jul 18th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

The Rise of Lush Gourmet Popcorn

5. The Rise of Lush Gourmet Popcorn

Local company started in 2014, popcorn sold in several places, now will open Lush Popcorn and Lemonade in Riverwest.

Jul 19th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Layoffs at Milwaukee-Based Public Allies Cause Uproar

6. Layoffs at Milwaukee-Based Public Allies Cause Uproar

CEO says part of restructuring, while some employees call it retaliation.

Jul 16th, 2022 by Sam Woods

Transportation: County Must Decide On North-South BRT

7. Transportation: County Must Decide On North-South BRT

Project could be transformative, but $148 million price tag nearly twice that of East-West BRT.

Jul 19th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Op Ed: MMAC Freeway Expansion Plan Doesn’t Add Up

8. Op Ed: MMAC Freeway Expansion Plan Doesn’t Add Up

It’s predicated on a theory of congestion and economic development that has no evidence to support it.

Jul 15th, 2022 by Jeremy Fojut

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

9. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Friday Photos: Street Car Flats Take Shape

10. Friday Photos: Street Car Flats Take Shape

99-year-old office building finds new life as housing

Jul 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

2. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

3. Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

 

Mar 3rd, 2022 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

The Pabst Theater Group Introduces The Fitzgerald

4. The Pabst Theater Group Introduces The Fitzgerald

The Group Acquires Another Historic Venue to Expand Wedding and Private Event Business

Jul 18th, 2022 by Pabst Theater Group

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

5. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Fitzgerald Introduces the Making the CFPB Accountable to Small Business Act

6. Fitzgerald Introduces the Making the CFPB Accountable to Small Business Act

 

Jul 20th, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl comes to Milwaukee this November

7. Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl comes to Milwaukee this November

Second College Bowl Game in Wisconsin Features Division III Football Teams from Regional Conferences

Jul 18th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee

Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court

8. Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court

 

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges

Cyreia Sandlin to Anchor WISN 12’s Weekend Evening Newscasts

9. Cyreia Sandlin to Anchor WISN 12’s Weekend Evening Newscasts

WISN 12 welcomes veteran anchor and reporter to anchor desk on weekend evenings

Jul 12th, 2022 by WISN 12

Railroad work to require full closure of Brown Deer Road

10. Railroad work to require full closure of Brown Deer Road

 

Jul 11th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

