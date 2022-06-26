The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Which Democrat Can Beat Ron Johnson?
That may be the most important question for Democratic voters. And the answer?
Jun 20th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
2. City Closes Burger King With Inside-Job Shooting
Council denies renewal of license, with alderman citing “a culture of” carrying weapons.
Jun 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. The World Naked Bike Ride Returns
Milwaukee’s second annual ‘bare as you dare’ event takes place June 25.
May 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Home Could Become Coffee Shop
Long an art gallery, the 1890s Knapp St. house in Downtown could see new life.
Jun 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Car Wins Battle With Commercial Garage
North Avenue building will be razed by city after reckless motorist rammed it.
Jun 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling 1880s-Era Building Near Downtown
2,436-square-foot commercial building on W. Walnut St. could house a variety of uses.
Jun 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Teak Townhomes Offer Unique Format
Developer’s second project on Lower East Side replaces vacant lot near Pulaski Park.
Jun 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Iron District Developers Buy Site
Apartments, soccer stadium, hotel and concert venue planned.
Jun 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Italian Restaurant Planned For East Town
Safina’s would be run by former Giovanni’s owners, offering casual dining with Sicilian favorites.
Jun 21st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
10. Bike Racing Series Rolls Into Milwaukee
Races in Bay View and the East Side this week promise to draw crowds, high-level cycling.
Jun 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced
Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added
May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
6. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Announces New Production Manager!
Jun 17th, 2022 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
7. Summerfest Experiences Announced
NEW – Acoustic Concert on Water with Rodney Atkins and More
May 19th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
8. Passage of H.R. 7072 Non-Disclosure Order (NDO) Fairness Act
Jun 21st, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
9. Wisconsin Lutheran Sues City of Milwaukee For Unlawful Property Tax Assessment
WILL represents school in challenge to $105,000 in unlawful taxes
Jun 22nd, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
10. Historic Third Ward Association Names Jordan Dechambre Marketing & Communications Director
Local Marketing Vet Tapped to Lead Non-Profit’s Marketing, PR, Social Media & Events
Jun 17th, 2022 by Historic Third Ward Association
Most Popular
