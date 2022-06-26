Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 26th, 2022 07:00 am

Murphy’s Law: Which Democrat Can Beat Ron Johnson?

That may be the most important question for Democratic voters. And the answer?

Jun 20th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

City Closes Burger King With Inside-Job Shooting

Council denies renewal of license, with alderman citing “a culture of” carrying weapons.

Jun 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

The World Naked Bike Ride Returns

Milwaukee’s second annual ‘bare as you dare’ event takes place June 25.

May 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Home Could Become Coffee Shop

Long an art gallery, the 1890s Knapp St. house in Downtown could see new life.

Jun 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Car Wins Battle With Commercial Garage

North Avenue building will be razed by city after reckless motorist rammed it.

Jun 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling 1880s-Era Building Near Downtown

2,436-square-foot commercial building on W. Walnut St. could house a variety of uses.

Jun 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Teak Townhomes Offer Unique Format

Developer’s second project on Lower East Side replaces vacant lot near Pulaski Park.

Jun 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Iron District Developers Buy Site

Apartments, soccer stadium, hotel and concert venue planned.

Jun 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Italian Restaurant Planned For East Town

Safina’s would be run by former Giovanni’s owners, offering casual dining with Sicilian favorites.

Jun 21st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Bike Racing Series Rolls Into Milwaukee

Races in Bay View and the East Side this week promise to draw crowds, high-level cycling.

Jun 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced

Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added

May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

Mar 3rd, 2022 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Announces New Production Manager!

Jun 17th, 2022 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Summerfest Experiences Announced

NEW – Acoustic Concert on Water with Rodney Atkins and More

May 19th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Passage of H.R. 7072 Non-Disclosure Order (NDO) Fairness Act

Jun 21st, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

Wisconsin Lutheran Sues City of Milwaukee For Unlawful Property Tax Assessment

WILL represents school in challenge to $105,000 in unlawful taxes

Jun 22nd, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Historic Third Ward Association Names Jordan Dechambre Marketing & Communications Director

Local Marketing Vet Tapped to Lead Non-Profit’s Marketing, PR, Social Media & Events

Jun 17th, 2022 by Historic Third Ward Association

