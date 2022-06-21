Italian Restaurant Planned For East Town

Safina's would be run by former Giovanni's owners, offering casual dining with Sicilian favorites.

Seasoned restaurateurs Joe, David and Sal Safina are back with a more casual approach to Italian dining. The three brothers, who previously owned Giovanni’s, plan to open Safina’s, 783-785 N. Jefferson St., in October.

Staying true to the family’s Sicilian roots, Safina’s menu would incorporate favorites from Giovanni’s like veal, seafood and pasta.

The Safina family has a history in the Milwaukee restaurant scene., the brothers’ father, originally opened Giovanni’s in 1977. The brothers operated the now-closed Tutto Comedy Cafe and, ultimately, Giovanni’s.

Safina’s would occupy the former Phoenix Cocktail Club space, next door to The Sofie, a cocktail lounge which Sal and David also own. The brothers are also partners in The Bodega, a new nightclub.

The restaurant would occupy both floors of the two-story building. A liquor license application also notes plans for sidewalk dining and a full bar.

The East Town neighborhood where the restaurant is planned is a hub for activity including Jazz in the Park, Bastille Days and the Cathedral Square (farmers) Market.

Once open, Safina’s would be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight, according to the liquor license application.