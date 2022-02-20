The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. 2022 Spring Primary Election Results
Election results for race for mayor and three county supervisor races.
Feb 15th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
2. MKE County: Bridge Repairs Shutting Down North Avenue Bridge
County-owned bridge example of crumbling infrastructure in backlog of projects.
Feb 17th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
3. Supreme Court Rules Against Drop Boxes
570 absentee drop boxes used in 66 counties barred by state high court beginning with April election.
Feb 12th, 2022 by Shawn Johnson
4. New Restaurant, Tavern For Turner Hall
Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery will be a teaching kitchen and help aspiring restaurateurs.
Feb 15th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Plans Aims To Grow 13th Street
Extension of KK River Trail, traffic calming for Oklahoma Ave and safety improvements for S. 13th Street.
Feb 17th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Brewers Seek More Taxpayer Dollars
New study of improvements needed for stadium is latest step in team’s strategy.
Feb 14th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
7. Dining: Tupelo Honey Cafe Is Scrumptiously Southern
Buttery delicious food, large portions with some surprising touches. All good.
Feb 17th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Proposed Third Ward Tower Gets Shorter, Wider
Development loses a floor, but plans summer construction start.
Feb 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Council Suspends Mangos Cafe For 30 Days
Issues outside of bar draw ire of neighbors
Feb 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Now Serving: New Bar For ‘Upper East’ Side
Plus: New downtown hotel and restaurant, new Oak Creek bar. And Pizza Shuttle’s new owners.
Feb 14th, 2022 by Michael Holloway
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. Oshkosh UAW Worker To Ron Johnson: “You Haven’t Been Well Informed”
Johnson is continuing to take heat from Wisconsinites over his refusal to fight for 1,000 good-paying jobs in his hometown of Oshkosh
Feb 17th, 2022 by American Bridge 21st Century
7. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance February 2022 Milwaukee County Supervisor Candidate Survey
Candidates share views on historic preservation, future of Mitchell Park Domes
Feb 7th, 2022 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
9. City’s Boulevard System Being Vandalized
Public should report any suspicious activity on flower beds
Feb 17th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Deptartment of Public Works
10. WISN 12 names Kristin Pierce as the new weekend evening anchor
Midwestern native and experienced journalist joins WISN 12 News
Feb 14th, 2022 by WISN 12
