The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Feb 20th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

2022 Spring Primary Election Results

1. 2022 Spring Primary Election Results

Election results for race for mayor and three county supervisor races.

Feb 15th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee

MKE County: Bridge Repairs Shutting Down North Avenue Bridge

2. MKE County: Bridge Repairs Shutting Down North Avenue Bridge

County-owned bridge example of crumbling infrastructure in backlog of projects.

Feb 17th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Supreme Court Rules Against Drop Boxes

3. Supreme Court Rules Against Drop Boxes

570 absentee drop boxes used in 66 counties barred by state high court beginning with April election.

Feb 12th, 2022 by Shawn Johnson

New Restaurant, Tavern For Turner Hall

4. New Restaurant, Tavern For Turner Hall

Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery will be a teaching kitchen and help aspiring restaurateurs.

Feb 15th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Plans Aims To Grow 13th Street

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Plans Aims To Grow 13th Street

Extension of KK River Trail, traffic calming for Oklahoma Ave and safety improvements for S. 13th Street.

Feb 17th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Brewers Seek More Taxpayer Dollars

6. Murphy’s Law: Brewers Seek More Taxpayer Dollars

New study of improvements needed for stadium is latest step in team’s strategy.

Feb 14th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: Tupelo Honey Cafe Is Scrumptiously Southern

7. Dining: Tupelo Honey Cafe Is Scrumptiously Southern

Buttery delicious food, large portions with some surprising touches. All good.

Feb 17th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Proposed Third Ward Tower Gets Shorter, Wider

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Proposed Third Ward Tower Gets Shorter, Wider

Development loses a floor, but plans summer construction start.

Feb 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Council Suspends Mangos Cafe For 30 Days

9. Council Suspends Mangos Cafe For 30 Days

Issues outside of bar draw ire of neighbors

Feb 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New Bar For ‘Upper East’ Side

10. Now Serving: New Bar For ‘Upper East’ Side

Plus: New downtown hotel and restaurant, new Oak Creek bar. And Pizza Shuttle’s new owners.

Feb 14th, 2022 by Michael Holloway

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Freedom to harm: GOP attempts to make selfishness a protected class

1. Freedom to harm: GOP attempts to make selfishness a protected class

 

Feb 15th, 2022 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Milwaukee Police Department Statement Regarding Allegations of Fake Vaccination Cards

2. Milwaukee Police Department Statement Regarding Allegations of Fake Vaccination Cards

 

Feb 16th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

Tomika Vukovic Named New Co-Executive Director of Organizational Empowerment

3. Tomika Vukovic Named New Co-Executive Director of Organizational Empowerment

 

Feb 17th, 2022 by Wisconsin Voices

Oshkosh UAW Worker To Ron Johnson: “You Haven’t Been Well Informed”

4. Oshkosh UAW Worker To Ron Johnson: “You Haven’t Been Well Informed”

Johnson is continuing to take heat from Wisconsinites over his refusal to fight for 1,000 good-paying jobs in his hometown of Oshkosh

Feb 17th, 2022 by American Bridge 21st Century

New Organization Formed to Represent Third Ward Interests Announces Public Forum on February 17th at Milwaukee Public Market

5. New Organization Formed to Represent Third Ward Interests Announces Public Forum on February 17th at Milwaukee Public Market

 

Feb 11th, 2022 by Save the Third Ward

Marquette alumni couple commits to major gift to establish endowed directorship in College of Business Administration’s Center for Real Estate

6. Marquette alumni couple commits to major gift to establish endowed directorship in College of Business Administration’s Center for Real Estate

 

Feb 16th, 2022 by Marquette University

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance February 2022 Milwaukee County Supervisor Candidate Survey

7. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance February 2022 Milwaukee County Supervisor Candidate Survey

Candidates share views on historic preservation, future of Mitchell Park Domes

Feb 7th, 2022 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center Announces March Concerts

8. Irish Cultural and Heritage Center Announces March Concerts

 

Feb 12th, 2022 by Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

City’s Boulevard System Being Vandalized

9. City’s Boulevard System Being Vandalized

Public should report any suspicious activity on flower beds

Feb 17th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Deptartment of Public Works

WISN 12 names Kristin Pierce as the new weekend evening anchor

10. WISN 12 names Kristin Pierce as the new weekend evening anchor

Midwestern native and experienced journalist joins WISN 12 News

Feb 14th, 2022 by WISN 12

