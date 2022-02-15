2022 Spring Primary Election Results

Election results for race for mayor and three county supervisor races.

Tuesday’s spring primary featured four races across Milwaukee County, including a high-profile race for mayor of Milwaukee.

In each race, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election on April 5.

Here are the unofficial results for contested races that appeared on the ballot for city of Milwaukee voters. Data is from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Last updated: 10:49 p.m.

Mayor

317 of 317 wards reporting

County Supervisor District 1

21 of 21 wards reporting

County Supervisor District 3

25 of 25 wards reporting

County Supervisor District 12

25 of 25 wards reporting