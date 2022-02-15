2022 Spring Primary Election Results
Election results for race for mayor and three county supervisor races.
Tuesday’s spring primary featured four races across Milwaukee County, including a high-profile race for mayor of Milwaukee.
In each race, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election on April 5.
Here are the unofficial results for contested races that appeared on the ballot for city of Milwaukee voters. Data is from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.
Last updated: 10:49 p.m.
Mayor
- Robert Donovan – 13,742 votes – 22.30%
- Ieshuh Griffin – 315 votes – .51%
- Michael Sampson – 514 votes – .83%
- Lena Taylor – 7,877 votes – 12.78%
- Earnell Lucas – 5,886 votes – 9.55%
- Marina Dimitrijevic – 7,521 votes – 12.20%
- Cavalier Johnson – 25,779 votes – 41.83%
317 of 317 wards reporting
County Supervisor District 1
- Peter Tase – 371 votes – 6.35%
- Liz Sumner – 4,774 votes – 81.65%
- Karen Gentile – 702 votes – 12.01%
21 of 21 wards reporting
County Supervisor District 3
- Eric Rorholm – 1,615 votes – 25.42%
- Sheldon Wasserman – 3,265 votes – 51.39%
- Jennifer Current – 1,473 votes – 23.19%
25 of 25 wards reporting
County Supervisor District 12
- Rosie King – 288 votes – 12.12%
- Christian Saldivar Frias – 400 votes – 16.83%
- Juan Miguel Martinez – 713 votes – 30.00%
- Josh Zepnick – 976 votes – 41.06%
25 of 25 wards reporting
