The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters
Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.
Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Building New Cruise Ship Dock
Gov. Tony Evers announces $3.5 million grant to bolster $7 million project.
Feb 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Evolve Church Has Cafe, Bucks Cachet
Pastor Kenneth Lock II, Bucks’ team chaplain, building huge new home for growing church in old shopping center.
Jan 31st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Walker’s Point Buildings Could Become 182 Apartments
Chicago developers plan conversion of large warehouses built in 1890’s.
Feb 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Completion Delayed Until End of 2023
But tower crane installed and pile driving progressing.
Feb 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. City Needs Act of Congress Because of Couture-Streetcar Delay
City officials admit project is behind schedule.
Feb 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bronzeville Center for the Arts Proposed
Former DNR building would become ‘world-class’ cultural hub at North and MLK.
Feb 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Pressroom MKE Opening on South Side
Journal Sentinel press operator will open bar at 3105 W. Forest Home Ave.
Feb 1st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
9. Urban Reads: Transit Projects Opening In 2022
All the city news you can use.
Jan 30th, 2022 by Jeff Wood
10. Speaker Vos Struggles to Maintain Control
Assailed by GOP rebels. ‘Conspiracy theorists have taken over the party.’
Jan 31st, 2022 by Melanie Conklin
Press Releases
2. New Marquette Law School Poll finds Trump and DeSantis drawing similar support, but each trailing Biden in possible 2024 presidential matchups; election confidence, COVID topics also surveyed
Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll
Jan 27th, 2022 by Marquette University
3. Gov. Evers Welcomes Grand Craft Boats to Wisconsin
Custom boat builder will employ up to 20 skilled workers in Genoa City
Feb 1st, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
4. Charles Allis Art Museum to Host Dressing the Abbey Costume Exhibition
Experience Dressing the Abbey, an exhibition featuring costumes worn by the stars of Downton Abbey™.
Jan 28th, 2022 by Charles Allis Art Museum
5. Statement from Milwaukee Police Association
Jan 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Association
6. Suspect in Connection to MPD Officer Shot Criminally Charged
Jan 31st, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
9. Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Catcher to Invest in 3rd Street Market Hall
Professional athletes continue to be added to the Downtown food hall’s list of investors
Feb 3rd, 2022 by 3rd Street Market Hall
10. Local 212 MATC FAST Fund Appoints Liz Franczyk as its Executive Director
Jan 31st, 2022 by Local 212 Fast Fund
