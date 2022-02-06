Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 6th, 2022 07:00 am

Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.

Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Building New Cruise Ship Dock

Gov. Tony Evers announces $3.5 million grant to bolster $7 million project.

Feb 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Evolve Church Has Cafe, Bucks Cachet

Pastor Kenneth Lock II, Bucks’ team chaplain, building huge new home for growing church in old shopping center.

Jan 31st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Walker’s Point Buildings Could Become 182 Apartments

Chicago developers plan conversion of large warehouses built in 1890’s.

Feb 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Completion Delayed Until End of 2023

But tower crane installed and pile driving progressing.

Feb 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Needs Act of Congress Because of Couture-Streetcar Delay

City officials admit project is behind schedule.

Feb 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bronzeville Center for the Arts Proposed

Former DNR building would become ‘world-class’ cultural hub at North and MLK.

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Pressroom MKE Opening on South Side

Journal Sentinel press operator will open bar at 3105 W. Forest Home Ave.

Feb 1st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Urban Reads: Transit Projects Opening In 2022

All the city news you can use.

Jan 30th, 2022 by Jeff Wood

Speaker Vos Struggles to Maintain Control

Assailed by GOP rebels. ‘Conspiracy theorists have taken over the party.’

Jan 31st, 2022 by Melanie Conklin

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Parents, Legislator, Call Out Ron Johnson for Refusing to Lower Costs For Wisconsin Families

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

New Marquette Law School Poll finds Trump and DeSantis drawing similar support, but each trailing Biden in possible 2024 presidential matchups; election confidence, COVID topics also surveyed

Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll

Jan 27th, 2022 by Marquette University

Gov. Evers Welcomes Grand Craft Boats to Wisconsin

3. Gov. Evers Welcomes Grand Craft Boats to Wisconsin

Custom boat builder will employ up to 20 skilled workers in Genoa City

Feb 1st, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Charles Allis Art Museum to Host Dressing the Abbey Costume Exhibition

4. Charles Allis Art Museum to Host Dressing the Abbey Costume Exhibition

Experience Dressing the Abbey, an exhibition featuring costumes worn by the stars of Downton Abbey™.

Jan 28th, 2022 by Charles Allis Art Museum

Statement from Milwaukee Police Association

Jan 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Association

Suspect in Connection to MPD Officer Shot Criminally Charged

Jan 31st, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

Fitzgerald Statement on Recovery of Sue Borries and Deb Velleman

Feb 1st, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Catcher to Invest in 3rd Street Market Hall

9. Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Catcher to Invest in 3rd Street Market Hall

Professional athletes continue to be added to the Downtown food hall’s list of investors

Feb 3rd, 2022 by 3rd Street Market Hall

Local 212 MATC FAST Fund Appoints Liz Franczyk as its Executive Director

Jan 31st, 2022 by Local 212 Fast Fund

