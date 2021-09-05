Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Developer Cornelius McClendon is proposing to develop an affordable, senior housing facility in the former industrial complex at 3040-3100 W. Meinecke Ave. A request to rezone the site to allow housing is pending before the Common Council.

The four-building complex was built in phases from 1900 through the 1940s according to a Wisconsin Historical Society survey. For decades it was home to the Perlick Corporation, a maker of bar and beverage fixtures as well as brewing equipment, but in 1963 the company relocated at 8300 W. Good Hope Rd. The main, four-story structure was originally constructed for use as a furniture factory. It was most recently known as the Park Industrial Center.

McClendon has sought low-income housing tax credits for the property before. His proposal for credits to create 58 affordable was ruled ineligible by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority in 2019. It is not unusual for projects to initially be ruled ineligible or placed “on hold” and later be updated and resubmitted for the competitively-awarded credits. The targeting of seniors, a specific credit type, is new.

The latest plan, according to a one-page zoning application submitted to the city, calls for up to 85 units. The application says it is a $21.5 million project that also includes 4,000 square feet of commercial space.

McClendon would likely be able to leverage historic preservation tax credits as well the housing credits to support the buildings’ redevelopment. There are approximately 150,000 square feet of space between all of the buildings on the 2.1-acre property.

The complex is part of the 30th Street Industrial Corridor. Master Lock‘s Milwaukee factory is located immediately to the north of the plant. A We Energies yard, which faces W. North Ave., is to the south. Across W. Center St. from Master Lock is The Community Within The Corridor, a 197-unit redevelopment of the former Briggs & Stratton plant that is currently under construction.

McClendon, who operates McClendon Capital Group, would need to purchase the Perlick property from Walter Kennison‘s Tierra Subida Limited Partnership. OfficeSpace.com offers it for $1.1 million. The site is technically three parcels in city records, assessed for a combined $544,400.

A now-expired Loopnet property listing was a bit optimistic on the amenities the property offers: fenced lot, signage and commuter rail. The latter has been discussed informally for the adjacent railroad line, but no system operates today, nor is one expected to in the near future. A highly conceptual study for a pedestrian and bike trail in the corridor was released earlier this year.

