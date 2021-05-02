Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bryant Wilcox, his wife Joyce and son Bryant Adams are living out their entrepreneurial dreams and transforming the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

Buying city-owned, foreclosed properties, they’ve opened a video gaming store, Battlebox Studios, added a members-only lounge, Battle Lounge, and now are planning an expansion with an outdoor patio and new space for game development.

“We had a vision to turn this corner on 55th and Lisbon into an epicenter of geek stuff,” said Wilcox to members of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee Tuesday.

“Milwaukee doesn’t have a lot of safe, controlled spaces if you know what I mean,” said Wilcox. “If you are into gaming, if you are into comics, we want you to have safe space.”

The business started out of Wilcox’s home in 2003, but Battlebox bought the city-owned building at 5431 W. Lisbon Ave. in 2016 for $30,000. The store sells new games and figurines as well as vintage consoles and games.

In 2018, Battlebox bought the building to the east for $2,000. It was renovated into a members-only lounge over the course of two years and opened in January 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in its temporary closure and cut off revenue.

But Wilcox has bootstrapped the entire process, eschewing traditional financing in favor of using savings and a pay-as-you-go approach. “I would sell a Playstation and go buy a toilet from Menards,” he said Friday during an interview.

The absence of bank loans is one of the things Wilcox attributes to still being operating a year later. “My friends had loans and now they are done,” he said, discussing other stores.

A focus on building a community with customers is the real driver.

The store has drawn thousands of customers from across the Milwaukee area, and even some from out of state. Wilcox said he avoids selling online, or to other store owners, whenever possible so that people coming into the store have a great experience with access to new titles and vintage games. He said he has watched other stores sell aggressively online and as a result have stores with empty shelves. “Why are you doing that to the people that support you?”

The self-described blerd (Black nerd) has built a community of a few hundred members who have access to the lounge and must adhere to a code of conduct. There is no fee to be a member, but you need to be approved by Battlebox to join. “You want to be comfortable with people,” he said. The rules for the space include a prohibition on the discussion of politics or swearing.

“This is an oasis,” he said, describing a vision of a safe space not just for the neighborhood but the entire city.

Wilcox said the lounge primarily makes money via sales of alcohol and food. People come to participate in tournaments, including a recent one based on the new Mortal Kombat movie, or just hang out. “Some just come for their bar nights out,” he said.

The latest expansion plan, unanimously endorsed by the zoning committee Tuesday, will have Battlebox buying two more city-owned parcels.

“This property we are trying to get today will add to everything we have going on,” Wilcox told the committee.

A vacant lot, 5413-5415 W. Lisbon Ave., immediately east of the lounge would be converted into a patio for members.

A two-story warehouse, 2510 N. 55th St. , immediately south of the vacant lot would become a multi-purpose gaming complex, with space for exhibitions, events, design and development. Renovations include replacing the roof, replacing the flooring, updating the plumbing and HVAC system and repairing windows.

“That roof is expensive,” said Wilcox Friday. Project costs are estimated at $125,000 according to a city report. The city will sell the properties, acquired via property-tax foreclosure, for $7,500.

But Wilcox is hopeful a post-COVID-19 rebound will accelerate fundraising. “We don’t want it to take two years,” he said.

The business takes the pandemic seriously, with Wilcox adhering to a strict mask mandate and requiring shop customers to call before they arrive to prevent crowding. He said he sees the behavior as positive modeling for the neighborhood and community, and hopes it is preventing cases from spreading.

Those looking to learn more are encouraged to visit Battlebox’s Facebook page and call ahead to visit.

Photos

