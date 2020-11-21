Trump Campaign Objecting to Every Ballot?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Commission votes to block challenges based solely on ballots being folded. — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 21, 2020

Before I can get the above tweets out, city consultant (former director) Neil Albrecht appears. “Right now we are at a complete standstill.” Says one observer has gone table to table objecting to every ballot or envelope and says they were told to do so. — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 21, 2020

“There was no mention made of being able to see the ballots. It was an objection to all ballots cast,” says Albrecht of Trump observer going table to table. — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 21, 2020