Jeramey Jannene
Friday Photos

Inside the Recount

An up-close look at how first day played out.

By - Nov 20th, 2020 07:45 pm
Milwaukee ballots await counting under seal in the Wisconsin Center. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Milwaukee ballots await counting under seal in the Wisconsin Center. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

We depart our normally-scheduled construction photos for an inside look at the presidential recount.

Hundreds of poll workers and observers occupied the 186,000-square-foot Wisconsin Center exhibition hall on Friday.

They were joined by the three-member Milwaukee County Election Commission board, members of the Milwaukee County Clerk‘s office, a couple dozen media members and a number of attorneys for both the Joe Biden and Donald Trump campaigns.

County Clerk George L. Christenson leads the effort, which must conclude by December 1st according to state law.

Milwaukee and Dane County are both subject to recounts, paid for in advance by the Trump campaign with a $3 million wire transfer.

The Milwaukee County effort is expected to cost just over $2 million according to an estimated budget submitted to the state. Each municipality will be reimbursed for its costs. Costs per municipality range from $933.60 for the Village of River Hills to $263,250 for the City of Milwaukee, including over $150,000 to use its tabulation equipment.

The budget calls for $649,600 to rent the building, $400,000 for video streaming to the Wisconsin Center’s contracted provider, $166,530 for food, $130,000 in sheriff’s office staffing and $57,850 in parking. The actual labor costs, $162,031.60, are estimated to be less than the cost of food (provided by a convention center contractor).

Starting Friday morning attorneys for both campaigns made arguments on the recount process, while poll workers were cleared to process a handful of absentee ballot envelopes in the afternoon. No ballots were actually counted because of delays in establishing the rules.

Biden currently leads Trump by 20,608 votes across Wisconsin and 182,913 votes in Milwaukee County. A 2016 statewide recount changed the presidential results by just 131 votes.

For more details on how the recount played out, see our earlier coverage. For details on the broader process and the setup, see our coverage from Thursday.

Photos

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the 2020 General Election

Read more about 2020 General Election here

More about the Presidential Recount

Read more about Presidential Recount here

Categories: Friday Photos, Politics

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us