Man Charged With Buying Gun for Rittenhouse

A 19-year-old Kenosha resident, Dominick Black, is facing charges for helping 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse purchase the rifle which he later brought to protests in Kenosha. Black is charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death.

The rifle in question was a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle. Black bought the rifle in Ladysmith, Wis. on May 1, using money given to him by Rittenhouse. Black signed paperwork indicating he was buying the gun for himself, prosecutors say. Because Rittenhouse was underage, he was unable to buy the gun himself. According to CBS 58, the criminal complaint alleges that the two agreed to keep the rifle at Rittenhouse’s stepfather’s Kenosha home.

Rittenhouse is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, among other offenses, in connection to his presence on the streets during Kenosha’s curfew in August. The Illinois resident is accused of fatally shooting two people during the unrest, and wounding another. On Nov. 2, Rittenhouse appeared in court via Zoom after having been extradited to Wisconsin. His bond was subsequently set at $2 million.

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.