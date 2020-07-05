New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
WISN 12 Welcomes Meteorologist Molly Bernard
Bernard to deliver important weather coverage during weekend newscasts
Jun 30th, 2020 by WISN 12
Marquette engineering professor honored with young scholar award
Dr. Anthony Parolari is a recipient of a 2020 Way Klingler Young Scholar Award.
Jun 25th, 2020 by Marquette University
ACLU of Wisconsin Hires New Communications Director
The ACLU of Wisconsin has hired Alyssa Mauk as the organization’s Communications Director.
Jun 22nd, 2020 by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin
Former Governor Tommy G. Thompson to serve as UW System Interim President
Appointment effective July 1
Jun 19th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System
Marquette professor of English receives Way Klingler Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award
Dr. Cedric Burrows has been named as the faculty recipient of the Way Klingler Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Jun 16th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette physical therapy professor receives fourth Fulbright award to teach in Ireland
Dr. Donald Neumann received a prestigious J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship award to teach in Ireland.
Jun 15th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette Biological Sciences administrative assistant honored with Excellence in University Service Award
Deb Weaver is a recipient of a 2020 Excellence in University Service Award.
Jun 11th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette physical therapy professors receive prestigious state awards
Dr. Tina Stoeckmann given to “an individual who has influenced and nurtured the development of PTs and/or PTAs in an outstanding or unique manner.”
Jun 10th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette financial aid systems director honored with Excellence in University Service Award
Neelima Tummala is a recipient of a 2020 Excellence in University Service Award.
Jun 9th, 2020 by Marquette University
UW System Board of Regents leadership re-elected
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents re-elected Andrew S. Petersen to another one-year term as president.
Jun 4th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System
Marquette office associate honored with Excellence in University Service Award
Stacy Tuchel is a recipient of a 2020 Excellence in University Service Award.
Jun 4th, 2020 by Marquette University
Senior advisor to Marquette president receives Excellence in University Service Award
Steve Frieder is a recipient of an Excellence in University Service Award.
Jun 2nd, 2020 by Marquette University
UWM nursing prof receives Fulbright award to support work in health equity
Heidi Luft of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to the Dominican Republic in the field of nursing and public health.
Jun 2nd, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Gov. Evers Announces Three Appointments to the UW Board of Regents
The governor has appointed Amy Bogost, Corey Saffold, and Kyle Weatherly.
Jun 1st, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
