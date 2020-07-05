Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jul 5th, 2020 04:16 pm
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

WISN 12 Welcomes Meteorologist Molly Bernard

Bernard to deliver important weather coverage during weekend newscasts

Jun 30th, 2020 by WISN 12

Tammy Belton-Davis Joins Milwaukee Repertory Theater Leadership Team as Loaned Executive Chief Diversity Officer

Jun 26th, 2020 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Marquette engineering professor honored with young scholar award

Dr. Anthony Parolari is a recipient of a 2020 Way Klingler Young Scholar Award.

Jun 25th, 2020 by Marquette University

UWM Freshwater Sciences dean Val Klump named to Great Lakes Advisory Board

Jun 24th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Marquette professor Iuzzini-Seigel receives Klingler Young Scholar Award

Jun 23rd, 2020 by Marquette University

ACLU of Wisconsin Hires New Communications Director

The ACLU of Wisconsin has hired Alyssa Mauk as the organization’s Communications Director.

Jun 22nd, 2020 by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin

Julia Nunes Selected as 73rd Alice in Dairyland

Jun 20th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Former Governor Tommy G. Thompson to serve as UW System Interim President

Appointment effective July 1

Jun 19th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System

Jess Dohner Named Among the Nation’s Top 30 Investment Program Managers

Jun 18th, 2020 by Johnson Financial Group

Marquette professor of English receives Way Klingler Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award

Dr. Cedric Burrows has been named as the faculty recipient of the Way Klingler Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Jun 16th, 2020 by Marquette University

GRGB Law Attorneys Kathryn Keppel and Erin Strohbehn Recognized in Best Lawyers Spring Business Edition

Jun 16th, 2020 by GRGB Law

Marquette physical therapy professor receives fourth Fulbright award to teach in Ireland

Dr. Donald Neumann received a prestigious J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship award to teach in Ireland.

Jun 15th, 2020 by Marquette University

Safe & Sound’s Bridget Robinson Promoted to Senior Director of Operations and Administration

Jun 15th, 2020 by Safe & Sound

The Rotary Club of Milwaukee Names City Librarian Paula Kiely Person of the Year

Jun 12th, 2020 by Rotary Club of Milwaukee

Marquette Biological Sciences administrative assistant honored with Excellence in University Service Award

Deb Weaver is a recipient of a 2020 Excellence in University Service Award.

Jun 11th, 2020 by Marquette University

Gov. Evers Appoints State Representative Chris Taylor to Dane County Circuit Court

Jun 11th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Marquette physical therapy professors receive prestigious state awards

Dr. Tina Stoeckmann given to “an individual who has influenced and nurtured the development of PTs and/or PTAs in an outstanding or unique manner.”

Jun 10th, 2020 by Marquette University

James Sandstrom Brings Family Business Experience to Oak Hill Business Partners

Jun 9th, 2020 by Oak Hill Business Partners

Marquette financial aid systems director honored with Excellence in University Service Award

Neelima Tummala is a recipient of a 2020 Excellence in University Service Award.

Jun 9th, 2020 by Marquette University

Nicole Safar to Lead Progressive Communications and Research Hub A Better Wisconsin Together as Executive Director

Jun 8th, 2020 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Aspirus Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Welcomes Thomas C. Howard, MD

Jun 8th, 2020 by Aspirus

Gov. Evers Appoints Kori Ashley as Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge

Jun 5th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Jacob Frost as Dane County Circuit Court Judge

Jun 5th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

UW System Board of Regents leadership re-elected

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents re-elected Andrew S. Petersen to another one-year term as president.

Jun 4th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System

Marquette office associate honored with Excellence in University Service Award

Stacy Tuchel is a recipient of a 2020 Excellence in University Service Award.

Jun 4th, 2020 by Marquette University

Gov. Evers Appoints Mario White as Dane County Circuit Court Judge

Jun 2nd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Senior advisor to Marquette president receives Excellence in University Service Award

Steve Frieder is a recipient of an Excellence in University Service Award.

Jun 2nd, 2020 by Marquette University

UWM nursing prof receives Fulbright award to support work in health equity

Heidi Luft of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to the Dominican Republic in the field of nursing and public health.

Jun 2nd, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Announces Three Appointments to the UW Board of Regents

The governor has appointed Amy Bogost, Corey Saffold, and Kyle Weatherly.

Jun 1st, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Press Release: Gov. Evers Appoints Randy Romanski as DATCP Secretary

Jun 1st, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

