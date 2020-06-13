Stephanie Rapkin can handle all kinds of trusts, and claims an affiliation with UWM and Marquette.

Atty. Stephanie Rapkin, 64, has been dubbed the “Shorewood Spitter” after last week’s events, when she expectorated on a 17-year-old demonstrator, and the next day shoved another, both leading to her arrest — later complicated when she kicked a police officer in the groin. She is currently a “Member in Good Standing” of the Wisconsin Bar Association. But on June 7th Atty. Michael Maistelman filed a complaint with the State of Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) seeking disciplinary action against Rapkin, whose office is located in Mequon. The complaint alleges Rapkin violated her Attorney’s Oath to “abstain from all offensive personality.” Maistelman further alleges Rapkin violated provisions of a Supreme Court Rule regarding a lawyer’s responsibility, including a provision that reads:

A lawyer’s conduct should conform to the requirements of the law,

both in professional service to clients and in the lawyer’s business and

personal affairs.

The OLR is an agency of the Wisconsin Supreme Court charged with the discipline of errant attorneys, and has the ability to impose sanctions ranging from warnings to disbarment, the most extreme penalty, which has been advocated by Shorewood officials and legislators including Rep. David Bowen. Maistelman’s complaint will be forwarded to the Preliminary Review Committee, a 14-member board that consists of nine attorneys and five citizen members. The committee will then decide whether to ask OLR Director Keith Sellen to forward a complaint with the Supreme Court. The process can take months.

When asked for a comment on his complaint, Maistelman responded: “My only comment is: ‘If you are not actively seeking justice then you are supporting injustice.’”

Meanwhile, as the wheels of justice grind to a decision regarding Attorney Rapkin, let us take the time to study her career and background.

Designing Personal Solutions For You

As might be imagined from her actions, Rapkin does not specialize in Civil Rights law. Her métier instead lies in estate planning and probate, a practice she has engaged in since her admission to the Bar in 1982, following her graduation from California Western School of Law in San Diego. She bills herself this way: “Experienced and Competent Estate Planning and Probate Attorney. Solving Problems and Designing Personal Solutions For You and Your Family.”

She runs a one-person shop that operates as “The Law Office of Stephanie G. Rapkin.” She is a third-generation Milwaukee lawyer who grew up in Whitefish Bay and Shorewood, where she now resides. Her website features a photograph of an adorable cat, alongside a breathless list of services she offers:

Wills

Charitable Trusts

Revocable Trusts

Irrevocable Trusts

Childrens’ Trusts

Health Care Power of Attorney

HIPAA Waivers

Financial Power of Attorney

Living Wills

Business Succession Plans

Buy-Sell Agreements

Family Partnerships

Rapkin also specializes in “Pet Trusts.” These insure that Felix and Fido will not live in straitened circumstances upon your demise.

She has a small office suite, not suited for social distancing. The enterprising Rapkin will not let that stop you from soliciting her services during this pandemic. As she notes on her website:

During the Coronavirus outbreak I am continuing to work with clients. We can work by Skype, Zoom or telephone. I have a large conference room table and we can sit 6 feet apart. We also have a gazebo outside the building where we can sit in nice weather.

Yes, you can sit within spitting distance of Stephanie Rapkin in a Mequon gazebo. But wait — there’s more:

IF ANY ONE IS IN NEED OF SOME N95 MASKS PLEASE CONTACT ME.

I sent Rapkin an e-mail asking for her comments about her arrests, and also to find out how much an N95 mask would cost, but she has not responded.

Is Also An Active Blogger

Rapkin is also active with her blog, which has an overarching theme of the necessity of getting one’s affairs in order, no matter your age. Her most recent post, dating to April 20th, has a comforting headline: